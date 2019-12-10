Description

The Fairness Project is seeking an energetic and organized Development Associate (DA) to join our dynamic and dedicated team. We are looking for someone who can be innovative, initiate change, and simultaneously operationalize and execute existing strategies. Reporting to the Director of Development the DA is a hands-on team member working to meet TFP’s multi-year fundraising goals, ensuring donors have an excellent experience and understand the value of their contributions. Specific focus on daily development operations, pipeline development including the identification, research, cultivation and solicitation of funders, and supporting fundraising events and outreach.

Role and Responsibilities:

Maintain the prospect and partner database and tracking system, including making recommendations based on research

Perform gift processing and process acknowledgement letters

Support fundraising and cultivation events, including tracking invitations and replies, coordinating with vendors, following up with attendees

Research and produce background materials for solicitation outreach by the DD, Executive Director (ED), and board of directors

Assist with the creation of materials to support development activities, including external materials for donors

Assist with creation of trip materials for ED and DD fundraising travel

Prepare initial draft of stewardship materials for mid-level and major donor touches

Produce, distribute, and log Thank You notes and correspondence to donors

Conduct regular analysis and reporting for the fundraising plan and associated activities

Travel and staff donor meetings attended by the ED, DD and board, as needed

Manage call time preparation, including prospect targets, call sheets, managing data entry, and staff call time

Requirements

Passion for our mission and understanding of the importance of our impact on the lives of working Americans

2-3 years experience in development operations and fundraising

Proficiency with MS Office and Google Suites, and social media

Experience with fundraising database platforms; EveryAction and ActBlue preferred

Highly organized and strong eye for details and quality control

Excellent interpersonal skills

Exceptional oral and written communication skills

Sound judgment, professionalism and discretion

Demonstrated ability to set priorities, meet deadlines, and work with a high degree of accuracy

The ability to work efficiently as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Benefits

The Fairness Project offers a competitive salary and benefits package. The salary range for this position is $40,000 to $50,000 depending on experience. TFP offers fully paid health, dental, and vision, as well as a generous paid time-off program.

The Fairness Project is headquartered in Washington, DC. This position will join a driven and talented campaign team in a dog-friendly and casual office environment.

Apply on our website at- https://apply.workable.com/tfp/j/66AC25F2D2/

Please submit a resume and a brief cover letter tailored to TFP and this role. No phone calls, please.

The Fairness Project is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages diverse candidates to apply.

ABOUT THE FAIRNESS PROJECT

Ballot initiatives provide a path forward for improving the lives of millions of Americans even while Congress and state legislatures across the country remain paralyzed by partisan disagreement. The Fairness Project (TFP) incubates, funds, and provides strategic and technical assistance to state- and city-based ballot initiative campaigns and drives a national narrative to elevate issues of economic fairness. Through ballot initiatives, TFP offers voters the opportunity to do what politicians cannot or will not: take direct action to enact sound policy and change their own lives.

In its first four years, TFP has won 16 out of its 17 ballot campaigns and changed the lives of over 15 million people.

In the 2018 election cycle, TFP worked with state-based groups on ballot measures to raise the minimum wage in Missouri and Arkansas; provide paid sick leave in Michigan; and expand Medicaid in Idaho, Nebraska, and Utah. TFP also helped deliver victories in Massachusetts to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and in San Antonio where the city council passed earned paid sick time – both in response to ballot initiatives.

In 2017, TFP was a key player in the nation’s first successful ballot campaign to expand Medicaid in Maine, bringing health care to more than 70,000 people.

And in 2016, a historically polarizing election year, TFP partnered with grassroots organizations in six states on ballot initiatives to raise the minimum wage, two of which also guaranteed paid sick and safe leave. The organization’s local partnerships with campaigns in Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Washington state, and Washington D.C. ultimately led to higher pay for eight million working Americans and paid sick days for nearly two million. To date, this has put over $11 billion dollars in working families’ pockets.

For more information about The Fairness Project, please visit: https://thefairnessproject.org