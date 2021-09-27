Development Associate & Office Assistant

Brave New Films (BNF) a 501(c)3 nonprofit is looking for an in-house Development Associate & Office Assistant to be responsible for supporting development research and analysis (70 percent of the job is development related ) and clerical tasks, offering administrative support across the organization (30 percent of the job is operations related).

This is an excellent opportunity for someone with strong research skills who wants to learn fundraising and break into a career at a nonprofit.

The ideal candidate for this position is an excellent communicator, has a strong work ethic, learns new tools quickly and independently, and is comfortable working in a fast‐paced and dynamic nonprofit. The Development Associate & Office Assistant must be a good listener, flexible, poised, and able to prioritize, multitask and execute with flawless attention to detail.

Primary Responsibilities

• Perform research and analysis related to development/fundraising.

• Serve as liaison to IT support.

• Create and log donor thank you letters.

• Handle incoming calls and communications while responding to general inquiries (received via phone, email, or website) and when appropriate elevate any issues.

• Send outgoing mail and sort and distribute incoming mail in a timely manner.

• Maintain office supply inventory and alert when new materials need to be re-ordered.

• Perform clerical and admin duties as assigned to support the office.

• Pre-screen staff and visitors each day as required by the Coronavirus safety policy (symptoms questionnaire and temperature check).

• Assist with coordinating and scheduling appointments and meetings.

• Maintain the integrity of databases and CRM.

• Create and update records in our CRM ensuring accuracy and validity of the information.

Skills & Abilities

• Accountability: Take full ownership of your work.

• Active listening: Be present and maintain focus during work hours as demonstrated by your ability to comprehend information, respond thoughtfully, and ask the right questions.

• Attendance & Punctuality: Be consistently at work and on time; arrive at meetings and appointments on time; ensure work responsibilities are covered when absent.

• Communication: Possess strong verbal and written communication skills.

• Customer Service: Respond promptly and appropriately to internal and external requests for service and assistance.

• Dependability: Follow instructions; complete tasks on time; commit to the hours necessary to complete assignments; work independently when needed, and ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise.

• Technical Skills: Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Teams, and Outlook), Google Apps, Document Management, Adobe Acrobat, proficiency in CRM software, a general understanding of cloud platforms, and must be comfortable with technology.

• Teamwork: Contribute to building a positive working environment; be respectful of your colleagues’ work environment, and support everyone’s efforts to succeed with a high sense of urgency, drive, and willingness to do what it takes to get the job done.

• Professionalism: High level of discretion about confidential information, ethical and trustworthy.

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested, please send an email to officeassistantjob@bravenewfilms.org with the subject line “Development associate & office assistant – First name Last Name.” We will be accepting and reviewing applications on a rolling basis. Attached in your email please include PDF versions of your resume, two references, a cover letter addressing the specific questions below, and your skills assessment responses (Skills assessment questions can be accessed here at website: https://www.bravenewfilms.org/dev_assoc

Within your cover letter please also address all the following questions:

1. Tell us why you are the right and best person for this job (don’t be shy)

2. What does Brave New Films (BNF) mean to you

3. What is your favorite BNF film, and why

4. What film of BNF’s has had the most impact

5. How would you best tell the story of BNF for foundations

6. What experience, if any, have you had interacting with foundations

PLEASE NOTE: This position is an in-house position only. Please only apply if you are located within driving distance of zip code 90232.

Job Types: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 salary per year

Benefits: Paid time off, and employer-paid health and dental insurance, 401(k) matching.

Schedule: 8-hour shift, Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 6 PM (with 1-hour lunch from 1-2 PM PST)

Work Location: On Location in Culver City, CA. First-round interviews will be conducted remotely.

COVID Safety: All staff and visitors working in the office are subject to a daily COVID screening and weekly testing.

BNF is committed to encouraging diversity and inclusion into our workplace where such values are at the forefront of our daily work and interactions. We value and seek diverse team members who are passionate, innovative, and supportive of these values.

BNF provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status, amnesty, or status as a covered veteran, in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws.