About us:

No Labels is a national movement that represents a broad coalition of Democrats, Republicans and independent citizens dedicated to a new politics of problem solving. We communicate on all social platforms to our community and are best in class when compared to other large national advocacy groups. We inspired the formation of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus and work tirelessly to promote bi-partisanship within its ranks.

About you:

The ideal development assistant will be high energy and love a fast-paced environment. You will be someone that thrives in a startup-like culture and can pivot easily from assignment to assignment. You will have a strong awareness of U.S. politics and the political system. No Labels is a friendly but fast paced work environment with a bipartisan, mission driven team that can work long hours.

About the Role:

You will directly contribute and support the day-to-day operations of the development team, which brings resources into the organization through both individual and institutional giving.

You will:

• Manage events and build major donor events

• Execute correspondence, including invitations, emails, and mailings

• Execute data entry and contact management process

• Conduct research and prepare briefings

• Other administrative tasks as needed

You have:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

• 2-3 years professional experience

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office required, understanding of CRM system is a plus

• Strong attention to detail

• Exceptional communication skills

• Ability to multi-task, work in fast-paced environment, and meet deadlines

• Excellent phone manner and presentation skills

• Ability to meet deadlines while managing multiple projects

• Flexibility and willingness to collaborate with different team members

• No task too small or large attitude

Please email your cover letter and resume to jobs@nolabels.org. Please indicate in your email that you found this listing on hillzoo.com.