SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

Job Title: Deputy Political Director Grade: MGT F – Starting Salary: $ 116,915.00 /YR

Location: Washington, D.C.

Purpose:

The Deputy Political Director is responsible for the development and overall management of SEIU’s political, legislative and grassroots campaigns. The director works closely with the National Political Director, and is responsible for coordinating with SEIU’s leadership at the national, state and local level.

The Deputy Political Director position is a management position that works under the supervision of the National Political Director and oversees the Political Department’s political and field teams.

Description of Duties:

• Develop and oversee targeted electoral and legislative plans for key SEIU states coordinating with leadership at the national, state and local level. Develop a strategic planning process in key states that includes feedback from leaders at the national, state and local level. Support and oversee assigned Political staff in the state electoral planning process.

• Develop and oversee a national union member engagement strategy that includes member education around issue fights and politics as well as a COPE fundraising program.

• Supervise, support and hold accountable political and field teams for all aspects of the above described work.

• Working with senior department team to oversee polling, targeting and media work on behalf of department.

• Working with director of political finance, maintain federal and state PAC contributions.

• Represent the union with national movement and political partners and coalitions.

• Ensure there is proper communication and regular reports between the International Union and Locals on overall strategy and progress-to-date goals.

• Establish accountability systems in the field to ensure that all campaign goals are met and provide regular campaign assessments and post-election analysis.

• Serve as a liaison with SEIU departments and divisions on electoral work, state battles and field program planning and implementation.

• Prepare and submit regular reports as requested.

• Other duties as assigned by the National Political Director.

Contacts:

Local Union Presidents, staff and leadership, State councils, division staff, FFE national leads, Local Union Political Directors, LAJ/MLDP division staff.

Direction and Decision Making:

This position reports to the National Political Director and the incumbent works independently.

Education and Experience

• Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a Bachelor’s degree in labor relations, communications, political science or liberal arts and at least ten years of campaign experience coordinating all aspects of issue, organizing or political campaigns.

• Extensive knowledge of and experience working with voter files, modeling and targeting, and the Voter Action Network (VAN).

• Experience managing large-scale campaigns and ability to manage staff.

• Ability to communicate effectively

• Ability to develop and maintain good working relationships and to work in a team

• Ability to operate in the field with state councils and local union leadership and staff

• Ability to manage and assess multiple programs and priorities

• Ability to manage program budget and implement plans

• Ability to manage and help develop electoral and grassroots campaign plans, logistics and timeline.

• Ability to handle multiple priorities in different states and meet deadlines

• Specialized Knowledge and Training:

• The Deputy Political Director position requires a high level of proven leadership and judgment and must demonstrate knowledge of grassroots political organizing and staff management. S/he must have experience in developing and implementing comprehensive political plans. Additionally, S/he must have the capacity to work independently with elected SEIU leaders and staff in complex political situations.

• Experience working in diverse work environments a plus. Women and people of color urged to apply. Bilingual skills a plus.

Physical Requirements:

Works is generally performed in the field and long and extended hours and travel are required.

SEIU is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Application Requirements:

A resume is required for all applications and a cover letter is highly suggested. Your cover letter should explain your reason for wanting to work for SEIU, an example of how you demonstrated success in a similar position and a description of how this position fits into your long-term career plan.

Benefits:

SEIU staff enjoy top notch benefits including comprehensive health benefits, major medical, dental and vision for employee and eligible dependents, domestic partner benefits, competitive salaries, generous holidays and vacation policies, and both a pension plan and a 401(K) Plan.

