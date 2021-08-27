Deputy Legal Counsel, Federation of State Medical Boards

THE ORGANIZATION

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is a national nonprofit organization, established in 1912, that represents all 70 state medical and osteopathic regulatory boards (commonly referred to as state medical boards) within the United States, its territories, and the District of Columbia.

With two offices in Washington, DC, and Euless, TX, the FSMB supports its member boards as they fulfill their mandate of protecting the public’s health, safety and welfare through the proper licensing, disciplining, and regulation of physicians and, in most jurisdictions, other health care professionals.

With a staff of more than 150, the FSMB engages in advocacy on behalf of state medical boards in Washington, DC, and in state legislatures. It also is a sponsor of the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) and hosts the Federation Credentials Verification Service (FCVS) and Physician Data Center (PDC), tools used by state medical boards, hospitals, government agencies, and others to verify and monitor a physician’s fitness to practice medicine.

FSMB membership provides state medical boards, comprised of board members and staff, with a variety of opportunities to expand their professional networks; gain access to valuable resources and relationships; and develop leadership roles in the field of medical regulation.

THE POSITION

The Deputy Legal Counsel, is a new position based in the Washington, DC, office, and responsible for serving as legal counsel and proactive partner under the supervision of FSMB’s Chief Legal Officer.

In supporting the FSMB’s mission, the new Deputy Counsel will oversee potential transformations in health care regulations and services that will continue to be shaped by social and political challenges today and in the future.

The Deputy Counsel will have the opportunity to perform traditional corporate legal work but also engage in supporting FSMB committees to develop regulatory policies that further the organization’s vision and goals. A successful candidate will look beyond the status quo to propose and advocate for creative solutions to resolve legal or regulatory challenges facing state medical board members of the FSMB.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

• Assess legal and business risk of various courses of action to support FSMB business units covering physician licensure and credentialing, academic assessment, and data management.

• Provide guidance on legal, privacy, data protection, and other applicable compliance requirements related to the regulation of health care licensing and credentialing.

• Engage with the FSMB Advocacy Office on emerging matters of health care regulation, telehealth, and issues of shared state and federal concern.

• Analyze legislation, regulations, and court decisions of interest to the FSMB and maintain subject matter expertise and conduct highly complex work critical to FSMB and its member state medical boards.

• Analyze laws and regulations affecting nonprofit organizations and state medical boards, and aid in the implementation of related policies.

• Provide counsel to FSMB Senior Staff and its Board of Directors on legal matters impacting business and strategic objectives as well as issues of nonprofit governance, including bylaws and issues facing tax-exempt organizations.

• Negotiate, draft, and finalize contracts, as required.

CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS

• Must hold a law degree (JD) from an accredited U.S. school of law.

• Must be licensed to practice law in at least one jurisdiction.

• At least 5+ years of relevant experience in one or more of these specialized areas: health care, intellectual property, emerging technologies or trade associations.

• Preferred: Experience in government (a state or federal agency, executive department, or legislature), a law firm, or a health care-related legal department.

• A plus: Familiarity with contracts involving standardized application programming interfaces (APIs), or other processes that facilitate multi-party sharing and use of structured information.

• Interest in one or more of these areas: regulatory reform, public policy, technology, and use of public-private partnerships in policy making.

• Experience collaborating in cross-functional business and legal teams to address and resolve legal and business issues.

• Knowledge and ability to analyze state and federal laws and regulations that would be applicable to FSMB and its business units.

• Ability to think creatively and, where applicable, be able to present forward-thinking, transformative solutions to current problems.

• A self-starter, able to perform with limited supervision from Chief Legal Officer.

• Ability to make independent judgment and confidence in defending chosen course of action

• Excellent listening, verbal, and written communications skills.

• Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies.

• Contributions to thought leadership, either through publication of written work or the delivery of impactful presentations to internal and external audiences.

• Able to do limited business travel, including weekends, for in-person meetings / events.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

• Competitive DC salary for similar in-house deputy counsel positions at trade associations

• 18 days off each year, plus 11 paid holidays

• Comprehensive benefits package, including health insurance and 10% in profit-sharing, with additional FSMB match of 5% on 401(k) after four years

• Flexibility in determining weekly 40-hour schedule and in-office / remote work arrangement

SEARCH PROCESS: HOW TO APPLY

This search is being conducted by Mary Nowesnick, Associate, Tuft & Associates.

To apply for this position, please submit your resume/CV and cover letter electronically to:

• Catherine Babjak, Manager, at cbabjak@tuftassoc.com; 312.642.8889