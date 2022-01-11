Deputy Director

Voter Protection Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Voter Protection Deputy Director is a key role that will ensure that Fair Fight Action delivers high-quality, dynamic voter protection programs in Georgia and supports our allies to do the same in battleground states. You will lead national programs and stakeholder relationships, and support the Georgia portfolio. As a deputy, this role will also serve as a key management position and be able to represent the Director, the department, and the organization at meetings and functions, both internal and external.

What You’ll Do

Support the Voter Protection Director in all efforts to expand voting access and combat voter suppression at the local, state, and national levels so that every eligible voter can register, cast their ballot, and have it count.

Assist in managing the Fair Fight Action Voter Protection team members in a fast-paced environment to build high-quality, dynamic voter protection programs in Georgia and across the country that are responsive to today’s threat landscape, as well as a diverse voter protection pipeline.

Manage the execution of national-focused voter protection and election administration programs and strategies, including supporting allies in legislative session, local advocacy, and national advocacy.

Manage key external partnerships with leadership at allied organizations and stakeholders.

Work across Fair Fight Action teams and its programs in advocacy, litigation, legislation, and organizing efforts, bringing creative ideas on how and where to strengthen and uplift organizational goals.

Strive to ensure that our work, volunteers and programs reflect the diversity of our communities and our commitment to equity and inclusion.

Who You Are

We seek candidates with experience in voting rights, election administration, voter protection or similar and at least one cycle of paid campaign staff experience preferred. The ideal candidate should have fluency operating in the national political operative ecosystem and at least 3 years experience managing direct reports.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Strong understanding of elections administration, voter protection, and voting rights. Fair Fight Action prides itself in working with and supporting Georgia’s entire progressive ecosystem and the national voting rights ecosystem. It is critical this position is held by someone who has a strong background in and knowledge of the challenges and opportunities that confront voters in Georgia and nationally.

Self-starter who is highly skilled at managing up. ​Knows how to leverage limited manager or leader time to get the information needed to move decisions and the work forward.

Experienced manager. Have a demonstrated interest in and a successful track record of supervising others, providing and receiving constructive feedback, and maintaining a healthy, motivated and supportive team culture.

A strong communicator and team player. Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders and can negotiate the complexities of meetings, projects, timelines, and relationships with partners with grace and ease.

Fast-paced and high-capacity. Be experienced in a fast-paced environment and comfortable working remotely or in-person to support a team.

Commitment to racial justice and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, new Americans, and disabled Americans. Actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization and out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, permanent, remote position within the Continental U.S. Travel may be needed up to 25% of the time.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid family leave and more.

Salary: $90,000-$100,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required.

Original date posted: January 10, 2022

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/2173290-483413