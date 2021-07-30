Deputy Director, Political

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a motivated Deputy Director of our Political team in helping Fair Fight Action to meet its ambitious goals.

What You’ll Do

The Deputy Political Director is a central role that ensures that the Political Team and Fair Fight Action can deliver the highest level of impact internally and externally. You will assist in the execution of all strategy and management of legislative session matters in Georgia as it relates to elected officials, and all local elected official management. You will be part of an historic journey that will require your exceptional data management, organizational, and logistical skills.

The political team and as an organization, Fair Fight Action strives to set a standard for movement-centered operations that keeps the rights of every Georgian front and center, while maintaining and building relationships with their elected representatives.

The Deputy Political Director supports the Political Team and reports to the Political Director.

The Deputy Political Director will:

Assist in the strategy and management of legislative sessions in Georgia, as it relates to elected officials.

Support the Political Director in all Georgia elected official relationship management in an effort to protect and expand the right to vote.

Oversee all local elected official relationship strategies. You will work with the Political Manager and Political Associate to drive all strategy and goals as they relate to local political efforts.

Represent the Political team in all aspects of our Georgia work with internal and external stakeholders and appear in place of the Political Director as needed.

Assist in the supervision and management of the Political team staff, specifically the Political Manager, and one Political Associate in a dynamic, face-paced environment. The Deputy Director will also oversee or support the staff who manage department fellows, or other Georgia-related stakeholders who are involved in our efforts.

Who You Are

We are seeking someone who has experienced at least two Georgia legislative sessions to be the right hand person for the Fair Fight Action Political Director.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Strong, existing relationships with Georgia political stakeholders. Fair Fight Action prides itself in working with and supporting Georgia’s entire progressive ecosystem. It is critical this position is held by someone who is trusted throughout the state of Georgia.

Strong Legislative experience: The ideal candidate understands how the Georgia general assembly operates and knows how to navigate the legislative process in a face paced environment.

Self-starter who is highly skilled at managing up. The ideal candidate knows how to leverage limited manager or leader time to get the information needed to move decisions, and the work forward.

Strong project management skills. stays on top of multiple projects, plans backwards, anticipates obstacles, identifies and involves stakeholders appropriately, uses resources wisely.

A strong communicator and team player. Communicate effortlessly with internal and external stakeholders and can negotiate the complexities of meetings, projects, timelines, and relationships with partners with grace and ease.

Fast-paced and high-capacity. Experienced in a fast-paced environment and has comfort working remotely or in-person to support a team.

Strong lens on race and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time position in Decatur, GA. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table.

In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan, paid parental leave and more.

Salary Range: $90,000 – $96,000/year based upon experience. U.S. work authorization is required.

To Apply: Please upload an updated cover letter and resume.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled.

Original date posted: July 29, 2021

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/1906902-483413