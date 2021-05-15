Deputy Director of Research and Policy

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a motivated Deputy Director of Research and Policy in helping Fair Fight Action to meet its ambitious goals.

What You’ll Do

As the Deputy Director of Research and Policy, you will:

Support the Research Director in all efforts to expand voting access and combat voter suppression and election disinformation at the local, state and national level.

Assist in managing the Fair Fight Action Research team members in a dynamic and fast-paced environment to produce high-quality, consistently actionable research and build a diverse research talent pipeline.

Lead the execution of all Georgia-based elections, election administration, redistricting and legislative policy research and rapid response.

Manage key external partnerships with leadership at allied organizations and stakeholders.

Work across Fair Fight Action teams to promote Fair Fight Action and its programs in advocacy, litigation, legislation, and organizing efforts, bringing creative ideas on how and where to strengthen and uplift organizational goals.

Who You Are

We are seeking a political research professional with campaign and/or advocacy experience who is a strong communicator and manager in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. Please note: this is not an academic research role.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Experienced Research Manager. The ideal candidate has a successful track record of supervising and empowering researchers, maintaining a healthy and supportive team culture, providing constructive feedback, and building systems and processes to execute individual and team goals.

Strong understanding of elections administration, redistricting, and voting rights policy. Fair Fight Action prides itself in working with and supporting Georgia’s entire progressive ecosystem. It is critical this position is held by someone who has a strong background in and knowledge of the policy and administrative issues that impact Georgia voters on a local and statewide level.

Fast-paced and high-capacity. Experienced in a fast-paced environment and has comfort working remotely to support a team.

Self-starter who is highly skilled at managing up. The ideal candidate knows how to leverage limited manager or leader time to get the information needed to move decisions, and the work, forward.

Strong lens on race and equity. The ideal candidate understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, remote position within the continental U.S. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table. In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match, paid parental leave and more.

Please upload a cover letter and resume. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. We recommend applying as soon as possible.

Salary Range: $90,000 – $96,000 annually, based upon experience. U.S. work authorization is required.

Original date posted: May 13, 2021

