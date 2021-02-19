Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a motivated Deputy Director of Communications in helping Fair Fight Action to meet its ambitious goals.

What You’ll Do

As the Deputy Director of Communications, you will:

Write exceptionally strong and compelling communications on behalf of Fair Fight Action and our leaders. This could include, but not be limited to: briefings, statements, speeches, op-eds, messages to supporters, and the like.

Assist in managing Fair Fight Action communications team members in a dynamic and fast-paced media environment to produce high-quality internal and external content through a diverse range of mediums.

Work across Fair Fight Action teams to promote Fair Fight Action and its programs in advocacy, litigation, legislation, and organizing efforts, bringing creative ideas on how and where to communicate our work.

Who You Are

We are seeking an experienced communications professional with experience who is a strong communicator and works well in a fast-paced and collaborative environment. Management experience a plus.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Fast-paced, urgent, and high capacity. The ideal candidate will have the ability to work quickly, under pressure, and with strong attention to detail, including some weekend and evening hours as necessary. Experience in fast-paced press shop(s) and/or campaigns is strongly preferred.

Exceptionally strong writing ability. The ideal candidate will write and/or edit strong, compelling, accurate communications on behalf of Fair Fight Action and our leaders. This could include, but not be limited to: briefings, statements, remarks, talking points, op-eds, messages to supporters, and the like.

Strong collaboration skills and fast learner. The ideal candidate will be able to absorb new and complex information quickly, build immediate internal and external relationships, work across Fair Fight Action teams to promote programs in advocacy, litigation, legislation, and organizing efforts.

Strong lens on race and equity. The ideal candidate understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, remote position within the continental U.S. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table. In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, paid parental leave and more.

To Apply

Please upload your cover letter, resume and a professional writing sample. Deadline to apply is March 15, 2021 but applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled.

Salary Range: $74,000 – $78,000 annually, based upon experience. U.S. work authorization is required.

Original date posted: February 19, 2021

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/1681947-483413