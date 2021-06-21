We strongly encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people to apply. HRC is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes everyone, including non-LGBTQ people, to join our team.

Position Summary:

The Deputy Director of Communications, Politics is a regular, full-time position that reports to the Director of Communications. The Deputy Director is responsible for working in a fast paced environment to plan and implement communications strategies for the organization’s political work, particularly our federal advocacy, electoral, judicial and state legislative work. These duties include supporting direct reports in the creation of strategic plans, drafting communications materials (such as talking points, op-eds, press releases, and more), and serving as a spokesperson for the organization when needed. This position supervises staff on the communications team, including two press secretaries of varying tiers, and serves on the leadership team of the broader communications and marketing team. The position is based in Washington, D.C.

Position Responsibilities:

Strategic communications planning: Develop messaging strategy for key initiatives, create rollout plans for key program launches, and work with communications leadership on long-term planning.

Earned media planning and execution: The candidate must possess an entrepreneurial spirit for proactively seeking out news opportunities and creative placement strategies as part of short- and long-term planning in coordination with the leadership of the Communications team.

Supervise and manage members of the communications team: The candidate should have experience managing and supervising team members of varying experience, and be able to offer them strategic guidance, feedback and insight.

Produce outstanding written materials: Excellent writing skills, including the ability to write press releases, media advisories, talking points, opinion pieces, web content, and other materials are essential. The candidate should be able to synthesize research into appropriate messaging.

Identify media opportunities: The candidate should have a strong understanding of the media landscape surrounding LGBTQ issues and identify opportunities for HRC to participate in ongoing conversations.They should also have strong media instincts, including understanding what to do when faced with difficult decisions on whether/how to engage with a story. The candidate will often have to discuss how to manage these situations with their direct reports.

Build and maintain relationships with key reporters, editors and producers: The candidate should have and continue to build strong relationships with political print, online, television and radio journalists and leverage those relationships into coverage of HRC’s political work.

Other Responsibilities: In addition, the Deputy Director of Communications, Programs should expect to:

Act as an on-the-record and background source as necessary;

Work with and coach spokespersons on effective interaction with press;

Manage and execute events such as press conferences, media availabilities and editorial board meetings;

Manage rapid response process to breaking news;

Work collaboratively with other internal and external teams to develop communications products and strategies;

Research various issues in order to service media requests; and

Other duties as assigned.

Position Qualifications:

At least eight or more years of work experience in media relations or communications, with electoral, legislative or political organization experience desired;

Experience managing a small team and cultivating talent;

Experience working closely with organization principals;

Outstanding verbal communications skills and writing talent;

Demonstrated experience with successfully placing print and electronic stories, op-eds and ensuring that an organization’s message is placed in reactive stories;

Familiarity with and ability to forge relationships with members of the media;

Ability to manage competing priorities and meet deadlines with attention to detail;

Willingness and ability to respond to breaking news, often outside the workday;

Comfort working in a high-volume environment and ability to closely follow the messaging of the organization on a wide variety of issues;

Background or experience with LGBTQ rights.

All positions at the Human Rights Campaign may require travel on a regular basis or periodically. Where the need arises for business travel, appropriate compensation as outlined by the Fair Labor Standards Act will apply.

No phone calls or emails, please. Due to the volume of applications we receive, we are unable to respond to queries about application status.