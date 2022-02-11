Deputy Director, Campaigns & Data

Campaigns & Data Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Deputy Data Director is responsible for analyzing and synthesizing diverse data sets, administering large pieces of technical infrastructure, developing tactical targeting, and guiding strategic decision-making. The successful candidate will work in an interdisciplinary manner with most departments to help improve the efficacy and outcomes of the organization at large.

Note: This is TEMPORARY role for the election cycle with an end date of January 31, 2023.

What You’ll Do

Draft analytical memos that will help to inform strategy and tactics for the team at large and improve decision-making process.

Create voter outreach universes and cost estimates.

Report on a variety of programs such as early vote performance and voter outreach.

Work with the team to improve our data infrastructure and internal systems.

Assist the team in data preparation and warehouse management when needed.

Support members from other teams to complete projects as needed.

Step-in to represent the Director in internal or external meetings, as needed.

Who You Are

The ideal candidate should be able to understand patterns of voter suppression and the nuances of diverse electorates. Experience in Georgia, a plus.

Our ideal candidate will also identify as:

A strong communicator and team player. Communicate effectively with other team members and can negotiate the complexities of meetings, projects, and timelines. Have the ability to communicate technical subjects in simple terms.

Fast-paced and high-capacity. Be experienced in a fast-paced environment and comfortable working remotely or in-person to support a team.

Self-starter who is highly skilled at managing up. ​Knows how to leverage limited manager or leader time to get the information needed to move decisions and the work forward.

Commitment to racial justice and equity. Culturally competent working with communities of color and understanding how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, new Americans, and disabled Americans. They bring a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization and out in the world.

Additionally, hard skills necessary for this position are:

Solid SQL skills

Medium to Advanced Excel/Google Sheets skills

Experience creating universes in VAN and managing data in My Campaign

Excellent report writing skills

Good data hygiene

Good skills to have, but not required:

NGP8

Tableau, Google Data Studio, or similar visualization tools

QGIS or similar mapping tools

R or Stata or other statistical software

Python or other programming languages

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, temporary, remote position within the Continental U.S. Occasional travel may be required. End date is January 31, 2023.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a cell phone reimbursement plan and more.

Salary: $90,000-$99,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted at fairfight.com: February 11, 2022

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/2225248-483413