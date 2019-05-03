As the nation’s leading pro-choice advocacy group, NARAL Pro-Choice America is dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans, including abortion access.

Along with more than 2 million member activists from all 50 states and network of state affiliates, NARAL works to guarantee that each woman has access to the full range of reproductive freedoms. This means we’re on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

Job Summary:

NARAL Pro-Choice America is seeking a highly-motivated and goal-oriented Deputy Digital Director to join our Digital team. This role will support the Digital Director in developing the strategy and managing the implementation of the organization’s digital campaigns as well as manage the day-to-day functioning of the Digital department including email advocacy, social media, fundraising, online to offline organizing and volunteer leader development, and online communications. Specifically, the Deputy Director is the lead and responsible for the strategy and execution of all of the email campaigning for NARAL Pro-Choice America’s national email list. S/he works with the Digital Director and staff throughout the organization to develop a calendar, forecast and project planned returns, grow NARAL’s membership, deepen member engagement, and hone and control the email voice of the organization.

The responsibilities of the Deputy Digital Director may also encompass other areas as time allows and need demands. This particular role will encompass a specific focus on managing our growing email program.

Responsibilities:

• Work with the Digital Director to manage the day-to-day functions of the Digital department and the long-term strategy and vision of the team.

• Create and implement overall strategy and planning (long-term and short-term) to meet campaign, fundraising, advocacy, engagement and political goals.

• Supervise and manage a team of two to three digital campaigners and strategists.

• Direct and manage NARAL’s national and state email lists. Write email and digital copy as needed for campaigning.

• Set and track goals and data around fundraising, advocacy and engagement.

• Field requests from organizing, political, government relations and our chapter states for digital support and make decisions about how to balance competing priorities.

• Set benchmarks and track key performance indicators regularly for digital to report on campaign outcomes, ROI optimization and refine strategies; interpret analytics across digital channels and platforms to produce meaningful reports that inform progress against benchmarks.

• Be the digital team point person for the organizational CRM migration.

• Create and manage partnership with progressive’s allies to further our campaign goals and organizational mission.

• Work and collaborate with digital consultants on various different projects from acquisition to microsite builds.

About You:

• Must-have: You shine managing competing, urgent priorities, and multiple complex projects at the same time

• You have at least 7+ years digital work experience with an electoral campaign, advocacy organization or non-profit and a thorough understanding of managing a diverse team with a collaborative and equitable managerial approach

• You thrive off of rapid response moments all while remaining cool, calm, and collected

• You’re confident writing an email from scratch, and can do so quickly, often and well

• You have a strong understanding of how to recognize a great hook moment, how to build digital campaigns that move people to act, and what actions will achieve the right impact at the right time

• You live for testing, from simple subject line battles to more complicated content or long-term longitudinal investigations

• You’ve worked with acquisition goals (paid and organic) before, and have a vision for how to best grow a list in 2019 and beyond

• You’re flexible about working in strategy versus execution—you don’t mind working at a high-level thinking through strategy or rolling up your sleeves and digging into troubleshooting why a specific email isn’t showing up right in a certain browser or mobile OS

• You have experience moving from online to offline organizing and understand how to work with a field department, communications/press outreach, and political management.

• You’ve got a healthy willingness to innovate and take risks

• You’re a strong communicator and can recognize different communication styles.

Preferred, but not required:

▪ You have experience with web development, working in JavaScript or with similar scripting languages.

▪ You have experience with statistical analysis and reporting

▪ You’ve worked in one election cycle or more running or helping to run a digital team for a political candidate, advocacy organization/non-profit or related initiative

▪ You have managed other digital staffers or a digital team before.

▪ You are a highly creative individual who appreciates quality branding and design.

Location: Washington, DC

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position, please send a resume and a substantive cover letter to:

Email: digitaljobs@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: Deputy Digital Director