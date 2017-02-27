Deputy Chief of Public Policy

Summary of Position: The Deputy Chief of Policy is responsible for providing leadership and outreach to government, membership and the general public on issues related to early care and education system and will help develop our Public Policy and Advocacy strategic direction.

In general the Deputy Chief of Policy works to help develop, strengthen and expand relationships between Child Care Aware® of America and Congress, the federal government, other nonprofit organizations and professionals that advocate for and promote better child care and early education policies and systems.

Position Duties and Responsibilities:

• Assists the Chief of Policy and Research in the planning and development of the CCAoA public policy and advocacy agenda. Works with other non-governmental organizations (NGO’s), legislative staff, federal officials, and representatives of other nonprofit and private sector organizations seeking to promote high quality child care and early education programs and policies.

• Represents Child Care Aware® of America at coalition meetings, Congressional Office visits in coordination with the Government Affairs Staff, and National Children’s Coalitions.

• Works specifically with House and Senate Committees to further Child care Aware® of America’s public policy agenda.

• Participates on the CCAoA cross-department Leadership Team and manages the Advocacy and Government Affairs division of the Public Policy and Research Department.

• Works in coordination with Chief of Public Policy and Research to engage the CCAoA Public Policy Committee, comprised of Board members, policy experts, and membership representatives on relevant policy issues.

• Provides input and guidance on policy-related surveys, public opinion polls and research activities.

• Works to implement Child Care Aware® of America policy related initiatives as outlined in the strategic plan or as otherwise directed. Works with the Public Policy staff, in coordination with and with oversight by the Chief of Policy and Research.

• Works in coordination with cross-department staff teams to support initiatives related to Child Care Aware® of America’s Board Meetings, Conferences and other Events.

• Must be willing to travel as needed to represent CCAoA and/or be a subject matter expert at conferences, , meetings, convening’s, etc. and work in partnership with other national organizations.

Qualifications:

Minimum of a BA degree (Masters preferred) in Public Administration, Government Affairs, Education, Child Development or related field and 10 years’ experience working directly with Congress, preferably on the Hill, to include policy development, planning, advocacy, and program evaluation. In addition, has demonstrated knowledge of legislative procedures, federal and state early care and education policies, and experience working with coalitions. Must have exceptional interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills and be willing to travel.

Knowledge:

• Knowledge and experience in the development of public policy and/or research agenda.

• Knowledge of the legislative process at the local, state, and federal levels.

• In depth knowledge of national and state policies affecting child care and children.

• Strategic thinking, planning, and management skills to conceptualize a policy agenda and affect its delivery.

Skills:

• Project management skills to manage complex and varied projects.

• Analytical and critical skills to formulate policy options, and develop viable recommendations.

• Research skills to plan and conduct research and to evaluate research activities related to policy.

• Superior writing and presentation skills demonstrated in authoring position papers, reports, and communications materials including speeches, presentations and publications.

• Exceptional interpersonal skills to engage stakeholders, potential partners and collaborators to work on projects of mutual interest.

• Practical business skills with proven experience in budgeting and financial management, establishing partnerships and fund development.

• Excellent computer skills and experience with the Microsoft Office suite of products.

Ability:

• Ability to demonstrate strong professional presence, political savvy, as well as leadership and entrepreneurial instincts.

• Ability to establish and maintain credibility with a variety of partners.

• Ability to build partnerships and collaborative relationships at local, state, and national levels.

• Ability to assess complex political circumstances.

• Ability to facilitate and manage organizational change internally and externally.

• Ability to plan, organizes, direct, coordinate, and evaluate the work of professional and technical staff engaged in division goals and objectives.

• Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment.

• Ability to work independently, to work in teams, and to work well with individuals of varying backgrounds and skill levels to achieve goals.

• Ability to build high functioning teams, demonstrate loyalty and high degree of commitment to achieving organizational goals and objectives.