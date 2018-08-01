Database Technology Associate (Temporary / 7 months on-site)

A well-established advocacy and lobbying organization with a focus on foreign affairs is looking to engage a Database Technology Associate in a seven-month-long, on-site assignment at the organization’s national headquarters office in Washington, DC. This position will offer full-time hours and will be focused on assisting with technology-related projects for a major conference, as well as conference participant-facing applications.

The organization’s annual conference, held in Washington, DC in late March, welcomes more than fifteen-thousand participants annually, from all 50 states and all over the world. Past guests and speakers include political influentials, community leaders, elected officials, foreign dignitaries, and heads of state.

The position will provide support to the organization’s Event Operations and Speakers Bureau teams, and interact with members of both of these teams throughout each week. This is a critical role that requires technology and analytical aptitude. The person in this position will be responsible for ensuring that applications are thoroughly tested and deployed on time, and that requests and bugs are quickly addressed. Key skills include prioritization, detail retention, and the ability to work consistently in interrelated systems. Please note, training on the specific technologies used by the hiring organization will be provided.

Brainstorm Creative Resources is recruiting for this position at the request of the hiring organization — a group we have supported on an annual basis, on a wide variety of hiring efforts for more than ten years. We typically post salary and rate ranges in public-facing job descriptions (see below), but we do not typically include employer names. If you are interested in applying for this position, we hope you will allow us to represent you, rather than working independently to identify the hiring organization so that you can inquire with them directly.

POSITION DETAILS:

* Assist in managing conference technology projects from start to finish, including obtaining content and creative direction from internal clients.

* Thoroughly test technology on an ongoing basis to ensure applications are working as expected.

* Respond to internal and external support requests in a timely and professional manner.

* Track and maintain accurate information in our internal cloud-based database; provide reporting and projections based on information on-hand.

* Assist with the development of training materials for organization staff and temporary event staff.

* Specific projects will include, but not be limited to content management: (1) in two event-related mobile applications; (2) on the organization’s website; and (3) in a custom-built event session selection program.

QUALIFICATIONS:

* The hiring organization uses a heavily modified implementation of Salesforce, but specific experience with Salesforce is not required. Previous experience working with database content management and cloud-based data management systems preferred.

* Fully competent in the Microsoft Office suite (especially Excel), with the ability to learn new applications as needed.

* At least one or two years of consistent, professional work experience in roles with responsibilities that could be considered similar to those outlined in this job description. We believe that individuals with three to five years of experience will be also be very well suited for this role. Appropriately qualified applicants with more than five years of relevant experience should apply, but may be overqualified. Preferable and relevant work backgrounds include technology and event operations.

* Must be able to handle multiple projects simultaneously, and work under deadlines.

* Strong retail communication skills; ability to articulate the technology to an audience that is unfamiliar with it in a non-technical manner, and guide them through steps to resolve issues.

* Superb attention to detail.

* Comfortable working independently and as part of a team.

* Bachelor’s Degree in a related field helpful, but not required.

* Given the fluidity of projects, outstanding organizational skills with excellent attention to detail and an enthusiastic desire to always be up-to-date on all aspects of a given project in real time are required.

* Experience in customer service roles a plus.

* Ability to exercise considerable judgment and discretion in establishing and maintaining confidentiality and good working relationships with colleagues and partners.

* Previous experience participating in multiple projects in a high stakes environment with overlapping deadlines required.

* Perform calmly and efficiently in high-pressure, fast-paced situations.

* Can quickly adapt to change, think on your feet and problem solve to meet emerging challenges.

HOURS / LOCATION:

We are seeking well qualified individuals who are interested in the following work situation:

(1) temporary assignment;

(2) with full-time hours;

(3) on-site at a Metrorail and Metrobus-accessible location;

(4) in Washington, DC;

(5) starting in early August and continuing through the end of March 2019.

As noted above, this is a 100% on-site position. All work will be done at the employer’s workplace, which is in a contemporary, privately owned office building a short distance from Union Station. Candidates must be interested in working roughly 40-hours/week — typical full-time hours. Beginning in January 2019, there may be some work outside of regular hours, including evenings and possible weekends. Individuals who can only work part-time or who are interested in working from home should not apply. The workplace is easily accessible via car, Metrorail and Metrobus.

RATE:

Brainstorm Creative Resources is offering a pay rate range of between $21/hour and $25/hour. We have hired for this role in previous years, and have identified excellent candidates within the advertised pay rate range. The actual rate offered will be commensurate with experience and market norms. Brainstorm Creative Resources strives to pay competitively. However, it is unlikely (but not impossible) that we will be able to pay early career applicants near the top of the stated salary range. Alternatively, highly experienced professionals whose resumes indicate substantial, relevant experience can expect that we will make a strong case to our client, to pay you at or near the top of the range.

APPLICATION:

Brainstorm Creative Resources is a recruiting and staffing firm that has been focused on placing creative and editorial professionals into freelance and full-time positions with Washington, DC-area employers since 2003.

