Content Producer for Live Event Programming

A well-established advocacy and lobbying organization with a focus on foreign affairs and national headquarters offices in Washington, DC is looking to hire a Content Producer into a full-time, on-site, staff position.

The Content Producer/Editor will write, produce and edit speeches, video and other multimedia content for the organization’s events, with the goal of advancing the organization’s political messaging, marketing and fundraising priorities through the use of compelling copy. The person in this role will contribute to the planning and execution of events across the country, including the organization’s annual conference in Washington, DC, national events, and regional events.

The annual conference, held every year in March, welcomes more than fifteen-thousand participants annually, from all 50 states and all over the world. Past guests and speakers include political influentials, community leaders, elected officials, foreign dignitaries, and heads of state.

POSITION DETAILS:

* Draft, revise and edit remarks for speakers at events

* Conceptualize and produce new, compelling video content for various channels, including events and the web

* Contributing to the organization’s marketing and messaging efforts to both membership and the public, in order to advance the organization’s political and fundraising priorities

* Consult on planning of programs, videos and speakers for events

* Research new speakers and possible content to develop for annual conference and other major national events

* Attend, manage and execute programs at events

QUALIFICATIONS:

We expect applicants to have at least two years of clearly relevant experience. More is better! Ideally qualified individuals will provide resumes that clearly indicate experience writing scripted content for live events, or speech writing experience. We are also interested in receiving resumes from individuals with demonstrable experience writing scripted content for various forms of produced media. We welcome applications from journalists and corporate communications professionals, but we expect that these applicants will go out of their way to help us connect the dots — in other words, to make a strong case for how their previous work experiences qualify them for a script writing role. We encourage all applicants to provide brief cover letters, although it is not necessary to do so.

HOURS / LOCATION:

We are seeking well qualified individuals who are interested in the following work situation:

(1) a full-time, salaried staff position with benefits;

(4) in Washington, DC;

(2) at a Metrorail and Metrobus-accessible location;

(5) starting in August.

As noted elsewhere in this job description, we are hiring for a 100% on-site, full-time, staff position. All work will be done at the employer’s workplace, which is in a contemporary, privately owned office building a short distance from Union Station. Candidates must be interested in working roughly 40-hours/week — typical full-time hours. During January, February and March of each year there may be some work outside of regular hours, including evenings and possible weekends. Individuals who can only work part-time or who are interested in working from home should not apply. The workplace is easily accessible via car, Metrorail and Metrobus and there are many parking garage and metered on-street parking options.

SALARY:

Per Brainstorm Creative Resources’ guidance, the employer has agreed to consider applicants seeking salaries within the broad range of $45K to $65K. The actual salary offered will be commensurate with experience and market norms. Brainstorm Creative Resources encourages it’s client employers to pay competitively. Highly experienced professionals whose resumes indicate substantial, relevant experience can expect that we will make a strong case to our client, to pay you at or near the top of the range. It is unlikely (but not impossible) that we will be able to support earlier career applicants requests for salaries near the top of the salary range.

