SUMMARY

At fp21, you will become a leader in a movement to redefine expertise in U.S. foreign policy. Join us and help build a new culture of policymaking capable of meeting today’s most pressing international challenges by grounding it in evidence, effectiveness, and integrity. The community engagement lead will develop and execute fp21’s outreach strategy and oversee an innovative and entrepreneurial slate of programs, outreach, and events.

fp21 is deeply committed to maintaining a healthy work environment: we prize flexibility, empowerment, and inclusivity in our work culture. We believe deeply that diverse teams are effective teams.

QUALIFICATIONS

The ideal candidate will demonstrate:

– Experience developing and executing a community engagement strategy

– Demonstrated skill in growing diverse and vibrant community, especially online

– Deep familiarity with the U.S. national security bureaucracy, with a strong preference for service inside State, DoD, Congress, or similar

– Exceptional organizational skills and comfort with planning and hosting public events

– Experience with engagement-related technology processes to support organizational relationship culture, including customer relationship management (CRM) and technology software related to developing and registering volunteers for projects

– Excellent writing, communication, and interpersonal skills

– Entrepreneurial tendencies (e.g., organized a new research coalition or led an affinity group in your organization)

– Inclusiveness (e.g., a track record of building relationships across communities)

– Technological prowess (e.g., a willingness to explore and adopt new applications)

RESPONSIBILITIES

You will report directly to the CEO. Your responsibilities will be to:

– Lead the development and execution of fp21’s outreach and advocacy strategy to build a high-profile national campaign to drive future legislative and executive reform efforts

– Manage or oversee our online community platform to build a large and active community of government policymakers and outside experts

– Manage and oversee virtual and in-person events to expand our community

– Build relationships with allies and partners to assemble a coalition dedicated to reforming U.S. foreign policy

– Design creative, engaging, and substantively relevant content for the community

SALARY RANGE: $60,000–$80,000 annually, plus a competitive benefits package.

TO APPLY: Please submit a resume and cover letter (400 words max) to Jobs@fp21.org. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. U.S. citizens only, please.