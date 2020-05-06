For 50 years, NARAL has led the fight for reproductive freedom for everyone, including the right to access abortion.

NARAL is powered by our more than 2.5 million members — in every state and congressional district. We represent the more than seven in 10 Americans who believe every person should have the freedom to make the best decision for themselves about if, when, and how to raise a family.

We organize and mobilize in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and states, galvanizing millions of people to take action to defend reproductive freedom in the face of unprecedented attacks.

We are the oldest and largest national membership organization primarily focused on advocating for abortion access. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

Summary

We are looking for a Communications Strategist to join the communications team at NARAL. This individual will lead communications efforts for state advocacy and electoral campaigns in the midwest region and will lead press outreach around technology/social media platform accountability and corporate social responsibility work. The communications strategist may also liaise with healthcare reporters as well, especially those covering telehealth and medication abortion.

The ideal candidate will be organized, resourceful, and flexible, with a proven track record of crafting and executing campaign communications strategies, excellent writing skills, and a top-notch understanding of the news cycle and media environment. He or she will work on multiple projects at once and must have the ability to excel in a fast-paced environment.

Duties include developing and implementing effective communications strategies to advance NARAL’s electoral and advocacy agenda in the midwest, and on core portfolio areas (including tech accountability, corporate social responsibility, and/or healthcare), drafting communication products including media advisories, press releases, talking points, and other materials as needed, pitching and cultivating relationships with key reporters, and organizing and staffing virtual or in-person press events in the midwest region.

You’ll be a great fit if you’re passionate about reproductive freedom, with 3-6 years of professional writing experience and a commitment to working collaboratively, including with other departments, and helping contribute to a positive and high-impact workplace.

Location: Washington, DC

Reports to: National Communications Director

This Position Is: Full-time, Exempt, Non-Union

Salary: $60,000-$75,000, depending on experience

Responsibilities

● Develop and implement communications strategies for NARAL’s electoral and advocacy campaign work in the midwest,, in coordination with NARAL chapter and national staff;

● Participate in ongoing planning activities with Iowa state chapter and NARAL work in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and other midwest states, collaborating with national and regional staff, coalition partners, and key internal committees and task forces;

● Draft, deploy, and/or place letters to the editor, press releases, op-eds, and talking points in key regions;

● Pitch stories to and facilitate interviews with state media and press focused on social media platforms and search engines and corporate social responsibility;

● Develop relationships with reporters in states and reporting on portfolio areas;

● Speak on background with state-based and tech/industry (and potentially healthcare) reporters on behalf of NARAL;

● Generate ideas for national stories based on state communications strategies;

● Liaise with NARAL’s opposition research team to craft effective pitches and other tactics to amplify the research team’s work and advance its goals;

● Come up with creative tactics to help state-level communications and portfolio work break through in a crowded media environment;

● Monitor state news in the midwest;

● Prepare NARAL spokespeople for media interviews, and staff media appearances;

● Coordinate and staff press events in-state (virtual or in-person);

● Manage media contact lists;

● Willingness to work some irregular hours and travel as needed;

● And other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

● Excellent written and oral communication skills and strong news judgment;

● 3-6 years experience with a proven track record of executing high-quality communications work in a fast-paced environment (ideally political and/or advocacy);

● Demonstrated creativity and strategic thinking in a range of communications projects;

● Demonstrated ability to write and edit material quickly and persuasively;

● Organized self-starter with strong time management and strategic planning skills, with the ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines;

● Familiarity with media databases like Cision and Meltwater a plus;

● A commitment to contributing to a workplace environment in which diversity is valued and supported;

● Willing to work as a team member and to contribute to a positive team environment;

● Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to handle challenges and obstacles with tact, diplomacy, and flexibility;

● Ability to manage laterally, work well across different teams and departments, and excel in a matrix management environment;

● Commitment to NARAL Pro-Choice America’s goal of ensuring every person is able to make their own decisions about pregnancy and preserving abortion rights;

● Spanish language fluency is a plus;

● Bachelor’s degree.

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to communicationsjobs@prochoiceamerica.org with “Communications Strategist” in the subject line.

NARAL Pro-Choice America is an equal opportunity employer. All our positions require a sensitivity to and appreciation of cultural differences.