Communications Sr. Associate

We seek candidates with 7-10 years of policy communications experience on Capitol Hill, in state government, with advocacy organizations or non-profits to manage projects across the firm with a focus on tobacco prevention, public health and health equity.
You are a good fit for this position if you can:
· Write and edit compelling press releases, op-eds, fact sheets, policy briefs, blog posts and other short form products that advance policy issues at the federal and state level
· Develop multi-faceted issue campaigns and work with a team to implement them
· Create and maintain solid relationships with press contacts and successfully place stories
· Strengthen and develop new relationships with staff on Capitol Hill
· Build strong digital strategies into all communications to reach key audiences, especially policymakers
· Synthesize and translate complicated material into clear and simple language
· Make crisp, succinct and interesting presentations to clients, policymakers, media and others
Burness is a mission-driven communications firm committed to helping nonprofits advance social change worldwide. Since our founding more than 30 years ago, we’ve worked with more than 675 nonprofits in the US and around the world.
Burness offers a competitive salary and benefits package. Send resume and cover letter to jobs@burness.com.
Communications Senior Associate
