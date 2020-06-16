Communications Specialist

Job Overview

In this exciting role at our Washington, D.C.-based, trade association we are looking for a driven, creative and digitally forward-thinking person to join our communications team. At the forefront of our reputation management strategy, we work to build and maintain Farm Credit’s reputation in Washington, D.C. and across the country. This position plays an important role in execution of this strategy by leading and implementing our social media campaigns, developing editorial calendars for our membership, reporting on social analytics and monitoring the media to determine our response.

Job Responsibilities

– Create content and post daily on all @FarmCredit channels.

– Monitor social media for Farm Credit activities and to recognize opportunities to share those across our channels.

– Analyze Farm Credit’s social media impact, prepare reports for senior management and contribute to strategic recommendations to maximize Farm Credit’s social media presence.

– Develop monthly editorial calendars for Farm Credit institutions, based on our One Mission. Many Voices. messaging campaign.

– Monitor traditional media for opportunities to engage and identify potential reputation threats.

– Compile the Farm Credit Daily News for distribution to our membership.

– Draft op-eds and create compelling content for our website.

– Optimize our website content for search engines.

Job Requirements

– Bachelor’s degree required preferably in Marketing, Communications, Journalism or Graphic Design.

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in marketing and communications.

– Strong understanding of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, how to optimize postings and how to gather analytics required.

– Knowledge and understanding of current trends and best practices in digital/social media – not just personally, but professionally representing a brand, organization or company voice.

– Experience with Meltwater’s social media and traditional media tools preferred.

– Experience with website management (Drupal, WordPress and/or equivalent) preferred.

– Experience with Adobe Creative Suite and/or creating graphics preferred.

– Knowledge of the Congress, the administration and the political process preferred.

– Project management experience preferred.

– Strong writing, editing and proofreading skills required.

– Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

– Proficient in Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

– Organizational skills with attention to detail & high degree of accuracy.

– Interest in or experience with the agricultural industry preferred.

– Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

– Maintains confidentiality as required and supports the core values and mission of the organization.

– Position may require minimal travel (once COVID-19 subsides).

An Overview of Farm Credit Council

The Farm Credit Council is the national trade association representing Farm Credit System institutions before Congress, the Executive Branch and others. The Council provides the mechanism for member grassroots involvement in the development of positions and policies with respect to federal legislation and government actions that impact Farm Credit.

Farm Credit has a mission to support rural communities and agriculture with reliable, competitive credit and financial services, today and tomorrow. More information about Farm Credit is available at www.farmcredit.com.

JOIN OUR TEAM!

Compensation:

– Competitive Salaries

– Annual Performance Bonuses

Benefits:

– 90% employer paid health insurance options

– 9-12 paid holidays annually

Generous paid vacation and sick time

– Generous 401k matching and other benefits

– Collaborative and welcoming work environment

Farm Credit Council is an equal opportunity employer and values an inclusive and diverse workplace. Candidates with diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume and salary requirements to jobs@fccouncil.com.