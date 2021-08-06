Leidos has a career opening for a Communications & Marketing Operations, Manager (Chief of Staff) located in Reston, VA.

In the Leidos Communications & Marketing Department, we’ve experienced a period of growth as the direct result of increased activity levels and business needs. To further enable our ability to positively impact business growth and efficiency, the Communications & Marketing organization is searching for a highly-qualified professional to work closely with our leadership team. From day one, the manager, communications & marketing operations, will help streamline strategic initiatives, overseeing project management, and communicating objectives between sub-functions including media relations, strategic communications, branding, creative services, marketing, digital communications, corporate responsibility, and sustainability. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in, with a special focus on advising and interdepartmental collaboration.

Objectives of this Role

-Oversee strategic business initiatives from development through successful execution under the guidance of senior leadership and sub-function leaders

-Assist and communicate with executives in decision-making, program management, and initiative implementation

-Improve current processes and coordinate organizational procedures for optimized efficiency and productivity

-Review, design, and execute on improvements to org processes and procedures, find knowledge and skills gaps and help address them

Responsibilities

-Serve as liaison between staff, team leaders, and the SVP of Communications & Marketing regarding department climate, employee well-being, project updates, ongoing initiatives, and strategic planning

-Oversee daily tasks through collaboration with team leaders, performing an array of administrative tasks from generating correspondence, maintaining hard copy and electronic files, planning and coordinating various initiatives, and scheduling meetings as needed

-Build and develop relationships with all employees for increased efficiency and effective responsiveness into existing operations, and help to define new operational strategies, working with SVP,

-Communications & Marketing on special projects as assigned

-Serve as a subject matter expert, handling inquiries and developing action plans to address them, and assisting with the preparation and dissemination of a variety of communications

Skills and Qualifications

-Bachelor’s Degree and 8+years of related experience.

-5+ years in a business, government or management role

-Strong written and interpersonal skills

-Proven experience organizing and directing a team

-Extremely versatile, dedicated to efficient productivity

-Experience planning and leading strategic initiatives

Preferred Qualifications

– Proven success in a project coordination role

-Nimble mind with a focus on developing creative solutions

-Strong project reporting skills, with a focus on interdepartmental communication

Apply at https://careers.leidos.com/jobs/7283721-communications-and-marketing-operations-manager