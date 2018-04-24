Communications Manager – Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network

PURPOSE OF POSITION:

Create, develop, and execute a range of communications strategies, tools, and materials –including traditional, digital, and social – to advance MFAN’s policy goals.

The Communications Manager will be MFAN’s primary communications officer, advancing policy and advocacy agendas in support of foreign assistance reform. Utilizing a strong understanding of earned and owned media as well as the development policy landscape, this position will shape MFAN’s strategic communications by crafting messages, producing written and digital content, and disseminating content to key audiences including: policymakers, development community, and media.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Strategic Direction:

Create and implement a strategic communications plan to increase MFAN’s visibility and advance policy goals among policymakers and other key policy stakeholders;

Develop and manage an editorial calendar of content in collaboration with MFAN’s partners.

Press Relations:

Lead MFAN’s outreach with the media, including developing and maintaining relationships with key members of the press;

Pitch and proactively create media opportunities, respond promptly to media inquiries, and determine who best within the network to engage;

Develop and implement media strategies, particularly around events, policy statements, legislation, and advocacy moments;

Monitor and track MFAN and aid reform coverage in the local, regional, and national media.

Social and Digital Media:

Manage MFAN’s Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn accounts, producing new content and monitoring trends;

Curate the ModernizeAid blog, ensuring timely, relevant content;

Develop campaigns and blog series, including social media toolkits for events;

Oversee development of MFAN’s monthly e-newsletter and daily news clips;

Serve as main point of contact with graphic designer to format and design policy papers, one-pagers, infographics, event invitations, etc.;

Ensure Website content is accurate, up-to-date, and user-friendly.

External Content Generation

Conceive, draft, and disseminate opinion editorials, press releases, statements, talking points, fact sheets, infographics, and other materials;

Identify a “grasstops” constituency of respected thought leaders both inside and outside the Network to serve as public “validators” and champions for reform who are willing and able to author op-ed and blogs as well as speak with local and national media.

Internal Network Coordination:

Collaborate and coordinate regularly with communications officers in partner organizations to develop and execute consistent messaging on MFAN’s policy positions;

Stay abreast of professional standards, trends and issues affecting this set of responsibilities, demonstrating continuous learning of the field.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, political science or related field.

Experience:

At least 3 years of media and communications background, including online communications, and relevant policy experience in a non-profit, campaign, trade association, Congressional office or similar environment;

Superb writing and copy-editing skills, especially on complex policy issues;

A strong understanding of both traditional and digital/social media and associated advocacy platforms;

Experience in using social media tools and growing follower base;

Knowledge of international development, with specific knowledge of U.S. foreign aid and U.S. development policy a plus;

Demonstrated ability to set priorities, meet deadlines, and work under pressure;

Strong public speaking skills preferred;

Can-do attitude; self-starter; entrepreneurial spirit; team player.

ABOUT MFAN:

MFAN is a reform coalition composed of international development and foreign policy practitioners, policy advocates and experts, concerned citizens and private sector organizations. MFAN was created to build upon the bipartisan consensus that has emerged over the last decade that the U.S. should play a leadership role in achieving economic growth and reducing poverty and suffering around the world, and that we can play this role more effectively, efficiently, and transparently. To learn more about MFAN, please visit www.modernizeaid.net.

The Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network is a project of New Venture Fund (NVF), a 501(c)(3) public charity that incubates new and innovative public-interest projects and grant-making programs. NVF is committed to attracting, developing and retaining exceptional people, and to creating a work environment that is dynamic, rewarding and enables each of us to realize our potential. NVF’s work environment is safe and open to all employees and partners, respecting the full spectrum of race, color, religious creed, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, political affiliation, ancestry, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status, and all other classifications protected by law in the locality and/or state in which you are working.

COMPENSATION:

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Status: Full Time; Exempt

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send a resume, cover letter, references, a brief writing sample, and any salary requirements to mfanjob@gmail.com.