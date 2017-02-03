Communications Manager (Internet/ Technology & Science

Organization Overview:

Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping America and the world. It conducts public opinion polling, demographic research, media content analysis and other empirical social science research in the areas of U.S. politics and policy views; media and journalism; internet and technology; religion and public life; Hispanic trends; global attitudes and U.S. social and demographic trends. Pew Research Center does not take policy positions. It is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The Center’s work is carried out by a staff of about 150.

Position Summary:

The communications manager is responsible for promoting the work of Pew Research Center’s Internet/Technology and Science research areas, assisting the communications director and senior managers with achieving departmental goals and liaising with other communications managers and associates to ensure proper institutional communications with the Center’s parent organization, The Pew Charitable Trusts. The position reports to the communications senior manager (domestic programs). Key responsibilities include 1) Overseeing Pew Research Center Internet/Technology and Science projects in all aspects of external relations (especially media relations and events), monitoring coverage and developing communications tools; and 2) implementing communications activities related to Pew Research Center’s institutional brand by drafting materials (e.g., press releases), coordinating activities with other organizations, and planning events. The communications manager has a nose for news, gets the details right, thinks strategically and will roll up his/her sleeves to get the job done. He/she is responsible for activities that promote, enhance and protect the organization’s “gold-standard” brand reputation.

Primary Responsibilities:

Communications Strategy & Leadership:

•Under the guidance of the communications director and senior manager (domestic programs), develop and oversee execution of communications plans for Internet/Technology and Science priorities, including major research studies, to build reach, influence and impact for the Center’s work. Identify target audiences, goals and dissemination strategies and tactics for major priorities while working within the overall institutional brand strategy.

•Build strong relationships with the managing director and staff of the Internet/Technology and Science team; digital producers and designers on the beat; and other researchers and staff across the center who collaborate on Internet/Technology and Science projects

•Work with other communications managers and associates to ensure Internet/Technology and Science research is promoted effectively across all channels; communicate Internet/Technology and Science activities with the communications team and with the Center’s parent organization, The Pew Charitable Trusts, as appropriate.

Media Relations & Stakeholder Engagement:

•Ensure that the Center’s Internet/Technology and Science work reaches, informs and engages key target audiences who are stakeholders in the center’s research by implementing a range of tactics including media outreach, speaking engagements, social media and email alerts, and paid marketing events and sponsorships.

•Cultivate and manage new and ongoing relationships with major media partners, and work with senior communications staff to develop and ensure effective execution of media-outreach plans. Manage timing and strategy for major media releases, balancing overall institutional needs. Prepare spokespeople for interviews and oversee media training, and serve as a resource to senior researchers in preparation for media events and speaking engagements. Triage press requests. Work with the communications director and communications associate to develop and manage media lists for releases.

•Oversee production of Pew Research Center Internet/Technology and Science events, roundtables and press conferences, including their management, program and panel development, speaker handling and event logistics.

•Work with communications staff to ensure oversight of key communications tools for achieving objectives.

•Liaise with external partners, including major media organizations, other research institutions, conveners and donors, to ensure effective and smooth collaboration for dissemination and research partnerships.

•Investigate new dissemination strategies and delivery channels for existing material, attend conferences, reach out to media, think tanks and other content creators, and stay informed about new technologies and trends.

Brand and Reputation Management:

•Protect Pew Research Center’s gold-standard brand by providing superior judgment to avoid reputational damage and help craft thoughtful, rapid response to critical coverage.

•Ensure that outgoing content and messaging by brand “ambassadors” exemplifies Pew Research Center’s core values.

•Advise the Center’s senior leadership on reputation management by providing counsel about reputational cost/benefit of initiatives.

•Monitor use of Pew Research Center material, including press mentions of key partners, research/polling industry and other institutions and topics relevant to the Pew Research Center brand.

•Work with communications and design staff to ensure that collateral and other material is consistent with the center’s style and standards.

Institutional Communications:

•Collect a robust set of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators related to the dissemination of Internet/Technology and Science research for inclusion in reports to the Pew Research Center’s board.

•Help prepare clear, coherent and accurate reports to Pew Research Center’s board.

•Prepare dissemination reports to external partners and donors, as needed.

Knowledge and Skill Requirements:

•Knowledge of communications strategic planning and experience with a wide range of tactics.

•Exceptional verbal communication and writing skills.

•Able to work in a team, and across functions, under deadline with diplomacy and poise.

•News junkie, with a demonstrated knowledge of and interest in technology and science issues.

•Creative and strategic thinker.

•Highly organized, detail-oriented and able to juggle multiple projects.

•Knowledge of Microsoft Office (especially Excel, Word, PPT); knowledge of media tools such as Factiva and Salesforce.

Education/Training/Experience Requirements:

•Bachelor’s in public relations, communications, mass media, journalism or related field.

•Minimum 5 years of relevant experience. Experience in a non-profit, think tank, research, or academic environment strongly preferred.

•Knowledge of Washington, national and international press corps, and proven record of cultivating media relationships.

Pew Research Center is an equal opportunity employer.