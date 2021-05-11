About us

The Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI) is dedicated to creating a movement based on rational discourse and political liberalism, both of which have come under threat from across the political spectrum. Founded by a diverse, cross-partisan group of leaders including former world chess champion, Garry Kasparov, Senators Heidi Heitkamp and Bob Kerrey; and Pulitzer Prize-winners Bret Stephens and Anne Applebaum, we are committed to data-driven decision-making and combating the twin threats of Far-Left and Far-Right radicalism. Our Board and extended network give us unique credibility and a global perspective enabling us to build a new movement in the US not beholden to either of these extremes.

With autocratic movements growing in strength in countries around the globe, we must make a stand in defense of constitutional democracy in the United States because American leadership is paramount to guiding the free world through its current political, economic, and health crises. “As America, so the world.”

About the role

The Communications Director will work with the Executive Director and will lead RDI’s communications strategy. The top 3 priorities for the role are:

-Developing a holistic distribution strategy for disseminating RDI content and significantly increasing the subscriber base;

-Maximizing earned media by booking appearances for RDI leadership, placing written/video content in appropriate outlets, and driving news coverage;

-Developing an effective digital strategy to manage and grow RDI’s presence online.

We’re looking for someone with a significant bias towards action who can quickly and seamlessly move from ideation to execution and drive RDI’s presence across traditional & new media. You’ll have to be just as comfortable working on the big picture as you are delving into the weeds. As a start-up, we have an “all hands on deck” mentality and all team members have the opportunity to gain wide exposure; we don’t believe in the phrase: “That’s not my job.”

Communications Director Job Responsibilities:

-Establish and drive a multi-channel communications strategy

-Collaborate with the Executive Director & Director of Content to manage and advance RDI’s marketing/content calendar

-Serve as a key media contact for RDI

-Prepare and manage all communications material

-Work with other members of the team from designers to writers to maintain brand voice and brand integrity across all platforms

-Manage media relations and develop contacts with media members, influencers, and community leaders

-Build and lead a team of communication, marketing, and design professionals both internally and out-of-house

-Assist in the creation of digital, video, audio and print content — bonus points for having skills in self-creation of digital content

-Track views, engagement, and conversation rate across various platforms and make data-driven decisions to maximize impact

-Help facilitate & manage RDI events

-Create and manage a budget for external vendors and manage those relationships and costs

Qualifications of an ideal candidate:

-Excellent written and and oral communication skills and be able to deliver strong presentations to outside partners and stakeholders

-Pay close attention to detail and place a high value on teamwork

-Be a self-starter who is highly capable of managing oneself and others

-Strong proficiency in managing both traditional media and developing innovative communications strategies for digital and social media

-Understanding of copywriting, graphic design, layout, and publishing

-Working knowledge of content management systems and digital graphics production

-Adept with social media platform management and digital marketing tools/analytics

-Experience with search engine marketing, Google Analytics, and Google AdWords

-Impeccable copywriting and copy editing abilities

-Strong leadership track record

-Familiarity with Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro)

-Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word) & Google Suite

Education and Experience Requirements:

-At least a Bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing, public relations, political science, or business

-5-8 years of communications, marketing or public relations or related experience

-Established media relations (with a rolodex of contacts in prominent media outlets) would be considered a significant plus

Logistics & Benefits

This position is full-time. All positions are currently remote but will eventually be based in NYC unless otherwise indicated.

We offer a competitive salary commensurate with experience, a benefits package, unlimited vacation, unique opportunities for ongoing professional development, and an exciting work environment with people who are incredibly passionate about returning reason to our national political discourse.

To Apply:

Please email our recruitment team at apply@rdi.org with the following materials attached: 1) resume, 2) short cover letter, 3) a short, strong writing sample, 4) and an example of a presentation or any other external communication materials. In the subject line, please write “Comms Director Candidate” followed by your full name.

The Renew Democracy Initiative is an Equal Opportunity Employer.