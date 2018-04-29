Job Summary

The Communications Director is responsible for leading the Communications Department of The Independence Fund (TIF), developing and establishing the organization’s internal and external communication strategy, brand and marketing development, and membership and supporter engagement. This leader will design strategies and campaigns to guide the national conversation on catastrophically disabled veterans and their families. If you want to make a profound difference in the lives of others, work in the thick of the advocacy and policy communications landscape, and have an unparalleled leadership experience, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Based in our Washington, D.C. office, TIF’s Communications Director will report to the Chief Advocacy Officer (CAO), and will also be required to support the Fundraising/Development and Programs departments.

Skills and Experience

• Preference will be given to a Veteran or long-term military/veteran family member.

• At least eight (8) years’ related public relations experience preferred.

• A natural storyteller.

• A strong personal sense of honor, integrity, and personal courage; the ability to speak truth to superiors.

• Committed to the mission and goals of TIF, including expanding choice for individual Veterans in the VA health care system, and the national standardization and refinement of the VA’s Caregiver program.

• Strong experience leading and building effective teams.

• Exceptional relationships with national media, reporters, and bookers/producers.

• The ability to get TIF and its leadership regularly quoted and to appear in national media outlets, especially national news networks and outlets.

• Highly adept at prioritizing, organization, and execution.

• The ability to design, build, and execute multi-media communications plans including print, broadcast, digital, and direct mail media programs in support of advocacy, fundraising, and Veteran support programs.

• An extremely strong writer. Someone who can write for diverse formats, in different voices—and the proven ability to write fast.

• Someone who can roll with punches and not take every setback or guidance from seniors personally.

• Deep passion for media, news and creative content – A true news junkie.

• An instinctive understanding of what is next in media, technology, and branding.

• Expertise in social media strategy and execution, especially in support of advocacy and fundraising programs.

• Proven success in high-pace, high-pressure, campaign-style environments.

• Comfort and experience as a public spokesperson.

• Experience pitching and shaping media stories and “working the phones”.

• Passion for media training and mentoring of Veteran and Caregiver advocates, TIF teammates and local grassroots members.

• Strong understanding and experience in policy and legislative advocacy, on Capitol Hill and/or on campaigns.

• A solid understanding of Veterans and/or military affairs language, culture, landscape.

• Must believe in the Oxford comma.

• A bachelor’s degree preferred.

Key Responsibilities

• The Communications Director will not be the lead Director for most communications initiatives, but will support the other TIF Officers: Advocacy, Fundraising/Development, and Programs: Mobility, Adaptive Sports, Caregivers, Children (Heroes at Home), and Veteran Service Officer programs, under the supervision and guidance of the CAO.

o As such, the Communications Director will work directly with other Officers (keeping the CAO informed), convert those goals into effective communications strategies, and execute those strategies for the other Officers.

o Convert guidance from the Chief Executive Officer, other Officers, and TIF’s Strategic Plan, into clear, compelling, imaginative, and consistent communications plans, under the supervision of the CAO.

o Such plans will include:

 Brand development and guardianship.

 Marketing and branding leadership.

 Client and partner insight research.

 Client, membership, and supporter recruiting and engagement.

 Event and activation integration.

• Develop and manage meaningful communications measures of success and “dashboards” to provide leadership a quick understanding of TIF’s progress in achieving its communication goals. This will require monitoring and management of performance across functional interfaces, metrics include, but are not limited to:

o Media impact

o Digital engagement

o Brand awareness

o Policy victories

Start Date: Immediate.