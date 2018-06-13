The Native American Financial Services Association (NAFSA)

Formed in 2012, NAFSA is a 501(c)6 trade association located in Washington, D.C that advocates for tribal sovereignty, promotes responsible financial services, and provides better economic opportunity in Indian Country for the benefit of tribal communities.

Communications and Marketing Manager

Job Description

About the Job

The Communications and Marketing Manager will assist the Executive Director and other NAFSA management with the creation of thoughtful and engaging content to promote NAFSA across multiple channels to include the internal website, social media, events (in-person and virtual), articles, press releases, blog posts, email campaigns, and advertisements. This position may have the potential for occasional travel.

Responsibilities

Working with the NAFSA leadership team to propose, develop, and implement marketing and advertising campaigns including broadcast, print, online, social media, events, etc.

Managing social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn), including sharing informative and interesting content and engaging with our social media following

Developing webinars and other virtual events

Creating and managing email campaigns (Constant Contact)

Creating and managing NAFSA website blog posts and articles

Contributing to the development of promotional products and materials, including print, digital, and special projects, such as the event booth and website redesign

Creating compelling content, messaging, and articles

Managing the review and approval process for all marketing materials, including working with various stakeholders

Preparing monthly reports on activities and results of marketing and advertising initiatives

Participating in outreach events, such as exhibiting at conferences and staffing information sessions

Qualifications

A related Bachelor’s degree along with 1-2 years of related experience in marketing, advertising or communications. Exceptional written communication, presentation, interpersonal, negotiation, and relationship building skills are important. Proficiency with MS Office applications and the ability to work as part of a team in a challenging, multi-project environment are also necessary. Demonstrated attention to detail and creativity, and the ability to work in a self-directed manner are necessary. Some video editing experience is required and graphic design experience is preferred. A working knowledge of Native Americans/American Indian Communities is also preferred.

Benefits

This is a salaried position that offers competitive salary and benefits (including health benefits, 401(k) plan, short and long term disability insurance, paid time off, etc.). The salary range for this position will be $60,000 to $75,000 and commensurate with experience.

Please send resume and three references to jobs@nativefinance.org