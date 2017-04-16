Communications and Advocacy Senior Associate

About the Position

Global Health Strategies is seeking an intelligent, passionate communications and advocacy professional with knowledge of global health issues and experience working in public affairs and/or public health policy. The candidate should possess excellent diplomatic and client relations skills, and should be able to thrive in a fast-paced, demanding work environment. Experience working on specific relevant issues such as HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria and childhood immunization is considered a plus.

Advocacy

GHS works with clients to secure financial and political support for specific global health issues by leveraging its existing and new relationships with governments, policymakers, foundations and multilaterals, and NGOs. We help our clients expand their global support base, build internal and external capacity, and identify and maximize new relationships and opportunities.

The Sr. Associate will help develop specific advocacy projects designed to build awareness, funding and political support for key international health issues. The Sr. Associate will work with a team of associates and senior staff to implement these efforts, and is expected to quickly be able to assume management responsibility for specific projects. The Sr. Associate is expected to be able to research global health policies and funding opportunities; use strategic thinking to identify invitees and develop agendas and presentations for advocacy events (lunches, dinners etc.); manage the logistics of advocacy events; and contribute to the drafting of proposals and documents necessary for these efforts.

Communications/Media Relations

GHS provides a full-spectrum of communications services for its clients and the Sr. Associate should expect to work on projects that incorporate significant communications and media relations components.

The Sr. Associate will likely work closely with GHS senior staff to pitch and place narrative-driven stories and liaise with international journalists to guide coverage of public health/business issues. Existing top-tier media contacts in the health arena is a strong plus, and the Sr. Associate is encouraged to expand and nurture those contacts while working at GHS. The Sr. Associate will also be expected to contribute to the development of creative content and multimedia communications materials – and experience with digital media is preferred.

In addition, the Sr. Associate will be responsible for the production and presentation of a wide range of communications materials including press releases, FAQs, talking points, key messages, strategy memos and presentations. S/he is also expected to assist the organization in expanding and maintaining its global network of communications consultants.

Client/Project Management

Over time, the Sr. Associate will take on a role as a primary day-to-day liaison between clients and GHS, and will directly manage the production of documents, materials, presentations and strategies. The Sr. Associate is also responsible for assisting and advising senior staff in their work, and will be expected to help manage junior staff in their efforts. The Sr. Associate will likely attend frequent domestic and international meetings and events with clients and on behalf of clients and GHS.

Required Qualifications

– B.A. degree in a related field

– 3-5 years of work experience and/or a relevant graduate degree

– Some management experience

– Excellent research, writing and editing skills

– Strong attention to detail

– Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, demanding environment

– Strong initiative, and ability to work proactively with minimal supervision

– Able to work nights and weekends when necessary

– Willing to travel internationally

Additional Qualifications

– Foreign language skills

– Knowledge of global health and/or pharmaceutical/vaccine industry

– International work experience