Communications and Advocacy Senior Associate

Working at Global Health Strategies means that you’re passionate about social and economic justice, and see these goals as inseparable from public health and global development.

You have ambitious, out-of-the-box ideas and know how to motivate a team while rolling up your sleeves and get the job done. You’re always seeking a better solution and the next opportunity to drive change. New challenges wake you up. You have cut your teeth in global development or communications, and you’re excited to take the next step in your career.

You believe in the power of human stories and evidence to change hearts and minds, and you’re at home in both worlds. You’re an excellent written communicator, and developing these skills in others excites you. You know that hard work and organization is behind every victory.

Everything is a learning opportunity. You surround yourself with diverse perspectives and people who inspire you to be better. You pay it forward by supporting others. Teams are more seamless, productive, enthusiastic and creative with you on them. For you, no job is too big, no task too small.

You want a job that’s not a 9-to-5 obligation, but a purpose-driven environment with good food and better people (and the occasional office-wide lip sync video). And we would be thrilled to have you.

About the Role

Our Senior Associates are outstanding project managers and editors. As leaders of small teams, they know how to get great results through others and run point on critical client interactions. Specific responsibilities include:

Communications

Making complex concepts accessible and actionable to a wide audience by creating and polishing key messages, fact sheets, social media posts and creative digital materials

Getting journalists excited about an issue or announcement by identifying the right media contacts, drafting compelling pitches and press releases and building relationships with reporters and major outlets

Elevating the voice and expertise of high-level influencers by polishing opinion pieces at key moments, prepping them for interviews and drafting speeches and talking points for events

Following and tracking trends in media coverage, key announcements, new evidence and high-level conversations that may impact priority global health challenges

Advocacy

Identifying strategic moments and new champions to influence target stakeholders and amplify our clients’ strategic goals

Getting partners on the same page through careful coordination, relationship management and message alignment

Getting partners, influencers and decision-makers in the same place by owning major deliverables within high-level events, including identifying invitees and speakers, and developing agendas or presentations

Building new coalitions of support for an issue with dedicated outreach, organization and relationship management

Following and tracking trends in global health policies and funding opportunities

Client/Project Management

Owning critical deliverables by developing a vision and strategy and quickly mobilizing teams to bring it to fruition

Leading critical components of client calls and meetings

Over-communicating with managers on progress and challenges, bringing solutions to problems before they arise

Understanding background and nuance across global health and development to form compelling arguments and provide strategic counsel to clients

Coaching staff members on writing, client-facing interactions, and time management skills

Attending events and meetings with senior management on behalf of clients

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree

3-6 years of work experience

Microsoft Office proficiency

Exceptional writing ability

Valuable Qualifications

Foreign language skills (French or Spanish, in particular)

International work experience

Communications, public relations or journalism experience

Public health, global development or campaign experience

Master’s degree in a related field

Experience with Adobe Suite of creative tools (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop) or Canva