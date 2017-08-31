Communications and Advocacy Manager

Working at Global Health Strategies means that you’re passionate about social and economic justice, and see these goals as inseparable from public health and global development.
You have ambitious, out-of-the-box ideas and know how to build and motivate teams to bring them to fruition. You’re always seeking a better solution and the next opportunity to drive change. You have cut your teeth in global development or communications, led teams to excellent outcomes and want to push yourself as a leader and mission-driven professional.
You believe in the power of human stories and evidence to change hearts and minds, and you’re at home in both worlds. You’re an excellent written communicator, and building these skills in others excites you. You know that hard work and organization is behind every victory.
Everything is a learning opportunity. You surround yourself with diverse perspectives and people who inspire you to be better. You pay it forward by supporting others. Teams are more seamless, productive, enthusiastic and creative with your leadership. For you, no job is too big, no task too small.
You want a job that’s not a 9-to-5 obligation, but a purpose-driven environment with good food and better people (and the occasional office-wide lip sync video). And we would be thrilled to have you.
About the Role
Managers lead teams so that our clients achieve their goals. They know how to devise a strategy and mobilize people to act, build expertise across wide-ranging topics, and provide strategic advice to diverse audiences. Specific responsibilities include:
Communications
Making complex concepts accessible and actionable to a wide audience by developing strategies for creating key messages, fact sheets, social media posts and creative digital materials and mobilizing teams accordingly
Build strong relationships with top-tier media outlets so that our clients’ efforts receive the best coverage for advancing their goals
Elevating the voice and expertise of high-level influencers by polishing opinion pieces at key moments, prepping them for interviews, and providing ongoing counsel
Leveraging trends in media coverage, key announcements, new evidence and high-level conversations to further strategies that work on behalf of client interests
Advocacy
Identifying strategic moments and new champions to influence target stakeholders and amplify our clients’ goals
Getting partners on the same page through careful coordination, relationship management and message alignment
Getting partners, influencers and decision-makers in the same place by overseeing high-level events, including identifying invitees and speakers, and developing agendas or presentations
Building new coalitions of support for an issue with dedicated outreach, organization and relationship management
Following and tracking trends in global health policies and funding opportunities to continuously innovate on strategy
Client/Project Management
Oversee all major deliverables by developing a vision and strategy and delegating work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment
Leading client calls and meetings, while mentoring team members on how to do these things effectively
Over-communicating with senior management on progress and challenges, creating solutions to problems before they arise
Understanding background and nuance across our priority issue areas to form compelling arguments and provide strategic counsel to clients
Coaching junior staff members on writing, client-facing interactions, and time management skills
Attending events and meetings with senior management on behalf of clients
Required Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree required
5-7 years of work experience
Microsoft Office proficiency
Exceptional writing ability
Experience managing teams to achieve ambitious results
Valuable Qualifications
Foreign language skills (French or Spanish, in particular)
International work experience
Communications, public relations or journalism experience
Public health, global development or campaign experience
Master’s degree in a related field
Experience with Adobe Suite of creative tools (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop) or Canva
