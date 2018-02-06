Communications and Advocacy Manager

Working at Global Health Strategies means that you’re passionate about social and economic justice, and see these goals as inseparable from public health and global development.

You have ambitious, out-of-the-box ideas and know how to build and motivate teams to bring them to fruition. You’re always seeking a better solution and the next opportunity to drive change. You have cut your teeth in global development or communications, led teams to excellent outcomes and want to push yourself as a leader and mission-driven professional.

You believe in the power of human stories and evidence to change hearts and minds, and you’re at home in both worlds. You’re an excellent written communicator, and building these skills in others excites you. You know that hard work and organization is behind every victory.

Everything is a learning opportunity. You surround yourself with diverse perspectives and people who inspire you to be better. You pay it forward by supporting others. Teams are more seamless, productive, enthusiastic and creative with your leadership. For you, no job is too big, no task too small.

You want a job that’s not a 9-to-5 obligation, but a purpose-driven environment with good food and better people (and the occasional office-wide lip sync video). And we would be thrilled to have you.

About the Role

Managers lead teams so that our clients achieve their goals. They know how to devise a strategy and mobilize people to act, build expertise across wide-ranging topics, and provide strategic advice to diverse audiences. Specific responsibilities include:

Communications

Making complex concepts accessible and actionable to a wide audience by developing strategies for creating key messages, fact sheets, social media posts and creative digital materials and mobilizing teams accordingly

Build strong relationships with top-tier media outlets so that our clients’ efforts receive the best coverage for advancing their goals

Elevating the voice and expertise of high-level influencers by polishing opinion pieces at key moments, prepping them for interviews, and providing ongoing counsel

Leveraging trends in media coverage, key announcements, new evidence and high-level conversations to further strategies that work on behalf of client interests

Advocacy

Identifying strategic moments and new champions to influence target stakeholders and amplify our clients’ goals

Getting partners on the same page through careful coordination, relationship management and message alignment

Getting partners, influencers and decision-makers in the same place by overseeing high-level events, including identifying invitees and speakers, and developing agendas or presentations

Building new coalitions of support for an issue with dedicated outreach, organization and relationship management

Following and tracking trends in global health policies and funding opportunities to continuously innovate on strategy

Client/Project Management

Oversee all major deliverables by developing a vision and strategy and delegating work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment

Leading client calls and meetings, while mentoring team members on how to do these things effectively

Over-communicating with senior management on progress and challenges, creating solutions to problems before they arise

Understanding background and nuance across our priority issue areas to form compelling arguments and provide strategic counsel to clients

Coaching junior staff members on writing, client-facing interactions, and time management skills

Attending events and meetings with senior management on behalf of clients

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

5-7 years of work experience

Microsoft Office proficiency

Exceptional writing ability

Experience managing teams to achieve ambitious results

Valuable Qualifications

Foreign language skills (French or Spanish, in particular)

International work experience

Communications, public relations or journalism experience

Public health, global development or campaign experience

Master’s degree in a related field

Experience with Adobe Suite of creative tools (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop) or Canva