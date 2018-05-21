Communications and Advocacy Associate

Working at Global Health Strategies means that you’re passionate about social and economic justice, and see these goals as inseparable from public health and global development.

You have ambitious, out-of-the-box ideas and know how to roll up your sleeves and get the job done. You’re always seeking a better solution and the next opportunity to drive change. New challenges wake you up. You may be early in your career, but you’re ready for responsibility and influence.

You believe in the power of human stories and evidence to change hearts and minds, and you’re at home in both worlds. You’re an excellent written communicator. You know that hard work and organization is behind every victory.

Everything is a learning opportunity. You surround yourself with diverse perspectives and people who inspire you to be better. You pay it forward by supporting others. Teams are more seamless, productive, enthusiastic and creative with you on them. For you, no job is too big, no task too small.

You want a job that’s not a 9-to-5 obligation, but a purpose-driven environment with good food and better people (and the occasional office-wide lip sync video). And we would be thrilled to have you.

About the Role

Our Associates are exceptional researchers and content producers. As the backbones of their teams, they know how execute effectively while bringing fresh ideas to their work. Specific responsibilities include:

Communications

Making complex concepts accessible and actionable to a wide audience through key messages, fact sheets, social media posts and creative digital materials

Getting journalists excited about an issue or announcement by identifying the right media contacts, drafting compelling pitches and press releases and maintaining relationships

Elevating the voice and expertise of high-level influencers by writing opinion pieces at key moments, prepping them for interviews, drafting speeches and talking points for events

Following and tracking trends in media coverage, key announcements, new evidence and high-level conversations that may impact priority global health challenges

Advocacy

Identifying strategic moments and new champions to influence target stakeholders and amplify our clients’ strategic goals

Getting partners on the same page through careful coordination, relationship management and message alignment

Getting partners, influencers and decision-makers in the same place by supporting high-level events, including identifying invitees and speakers, developing agendas or presentations, and managing the logistics

Building new coalitions of support for an issue with dedicated outreach, organization and relationship management

Following and tracking trends in global health policies and funding opportunities

Client/Project Management

Keeping tabs on all the moving pieces of your work and the broader project, often in a fast-paced environment

Over-communicating with managers on progress and challenges

Liaising with and supporting clients and key partners

Tracking project team monthly activities and account deliverables

Organizing team calendars and travel logistics

Increasing your efficiency as you become familiar with the team, work and issue area

Attending events and meetings with senior management on behalf of clients

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree

1-2 years of work experience

Microsoft Office proficiency

Valuable Qualifications

Foreign language skills (French or Spanish, in particular)

International work experience

Communications, public relations or journalism experience

Public health, global development or campaign experience

Master’s degree in a related field

Experience with Adobe Suite of creative tools (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop) or Canva

cgreen@globalhealthstrategies.com