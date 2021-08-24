Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair – for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

We seek a talented Coalition Policy Organizer to support our Director of Organizing in helping Fair Fight Action to meet its ambitious organizing goals.

What You’ll Do

In partnership with the Director of Organizing, manage rapid response organizing on and offline related to issues that directly impact voting rights or progressive causes.

Hold critical relationships with external allied organizations and work and strategize together to ensure the progressive ecosystem is equipped to push back on right-wing, bad actors.

Assist with rapid response needs like texting, robocalls, and drafting scripts.

Use digital tools to engage new volunteers, educate voters, and highlight our work on the ground.

Who You Are

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Organizer with experience or familiarity with Georgia K-12 standards and a background in public education policy, teaching or community work in the education space.

A highly organized, data-driven leader. The ideal candidate can juggle competing priorities in a changing environment without dropping balls. They have demonstrated experience in managing volunteers, cultivating an outstanding volunteer experience, and moving projects forward. They are comfortable using data to inform decision-making strategy, appreciate the importance of reporting clean and accurate data, and possess a strong attention to detail.

Strong cross-team collaborator. ​The ideal candidate communicates with stakeholders early and often, closes the loop quickly on outstanding issues, and manages up and across to their colleagues, manager, and other team leaders.

Strong situational communicator, skilled at building bridges across lines of difference. ​The ideal candidate carefully adapts their written and verbal communications to meet the needs and preferences of a diverse group of stakeholders. They carefully craft tailored messages to each of the audiences they mobilize to action. Experience writing recruitment and educational materials for a diverse audience is a plus.

Self-starter who is highly skilled at managing up. ​The ideal candidate knows how to leverage limited manager or leader time to get the information needed to move decisions, and the work, forward. Works well with a team but also feels comfortable independently developing or running projects.

Tech savvy organizer. The ideal candidate has experience utilizing digital tools to recruit and train volunteers across a wide range of technological know-how and is patient when working with volunteers who may not be comfortable with technology. Experience using and training volunteers on Votebuilder, Mobilize, Slack, Impactive and/or Hubdialer a plus.

Strong situational flexibility and ability to pivot quickly and calmly. The ideal candidate has experience working on multiple different projects at once and is able to pivot priorities with ease.

Thoughtful lens on race and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time position in Decatur, GA. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table.

In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match, paid parental leave and more.

Salary: $60,000 per year plus benefits

To Apply

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled.

Original date posted: August 19, 2021

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/1939445-483413