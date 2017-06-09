The President of three trade associations in Northern Virginia is looking to recruit a bright, energetic, personable Co-Director of Events, Membership & Research to help manage operations and build the program and membership for the associations. The associations are highly regarded by NASA, the Intelligence Community, DOD, Congress, the private sector and beyond.

Responsibilities include:

Event management:

• Manage organization of both classified and unclassified meetings

• Create invitations, send them out, and track responses

• Manage all aspects of “day of event” tasks

• Attend Washington, DC events relating to cyber, space, and intelligence as a representative of both trade associations

• Network effectively with participants at all events

Membership development:

• Develop professional relationships with members and prospective members

• Contribute to membership recruiting and retention strategy

• Support invoicing activities

Administrative:

• Managing Outlook contact database

• Work directly with President on upkeep of event planning, membership, and daily logistics tracker

• Organize and plan travel schedule both domestic and abroad

• Help manage and maintain personal and work schedules

Research:

• Working with the President to accomplish research in a variety of high tech fields

• Track relevant legislation and policy

Other Duties:

• Support for real estate investments and other new starts

Qualifications:

• Prior experience with Customer Relationship Management tools is preferable

• Prior experience in a dynamic, fast paced, work environment

• Bachelor’s degree

• Must be a US citizen

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office

• Superb time management skills – the ability to juggle many tasks at once

• Attention to detail

• Adaptability

• Ability to learn standard operating procedures quickly and seamlessly integrate into daily responsibilities

• Strong communication and writing skills

• Great sense of humor

• Entrepreneurial spirit

• Applicants should be able to work well both independently and under guidance.

The three associations operate out of a modern, high tech home office located in Northern Virginia.

Normal business hours are 8:30am-5:00pm. Availability to support evening events about three or four times a month between the hours of 9am-5pm required.

Salary commensurate with experience.

Start date in early July.

Interested candidates should forward their resume and cover letter to recruit@cyberspaceintel.org