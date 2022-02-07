Chief Executive Officer at Bend the Arc

Inspired by the Jewish imperative to work for a just society, Bend the Arc leads a movement of progressive American Jews joined together to fight for justice and equality for all. Bend the Arc is the only national Jewish organization focused exclusively on progressive social change in the United States. Across the country and in our nation’s capital, Bend the Arc rises up in solidarity, works toward our shared liberation, and builds a new America where all of us are free.

Bend the Arc believes deeply that American Jews have a personal stake and an important role to play in the transformational movement toward a just and equitable United States, free from white supremacy, where Black liberation is realized, and all people are thriving. In order to bring this movement to life, Bend the Arc launched a new strategic planning journey in 2020 with the goal of grounding its work in its commitment to intersectional racial justice and dismantling white supremacy through a uniquely Jewish lens. The new strategic plan boldly builds on Bend the Arc’s commitment to racial equity and sets out a pioneering vision for the organization. With a staff of 45 passionate professionals, a $7M+ budget, 26 chapters spread across the country, almost 1,000 leadership development program alumni, and tens of thousands of passionate volunteers, Bend the Arc now seeks a new CEO who will chart the next phase of organizing American Jews toward our shared liberation.

The work ahead calls for a CEO who will build a shared understanding of the nuanced complexities of white supremacy, antisemitism, and Black liberation from a uniquely Jewish perspective and who can move people, resources, systems, and structures toward collective action. They will understand that success is not only measured in short-term political wins, but also by building collective power to uproot white supremacy in all its forms and build systems and structures for our shared liberation in the United States. The next CEO will be a visionary leader internally and externally who embodies shared accountability, partnership, and builds a leaderful organization equipped to tackle long-term challenges. They will be a savvy political operator who builds the power of Bend the Arc’s network and leverages its 501(c)3, 501(c)4, and PAC toward both short-term political wins and long-term power shifts that hold our collective liberation as the north star. The CEO will bring a vision for the power that Jewish values, history, people, and communities can have on pressing social justice issues in the United States, specifically the ongoing fight to dismantle white supremacy and advance Black liberation.

QUALIFICATIONS OF THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

The ideal candidate will possess many of the following professional and personal abilities, attributes, and experiences. Frequently cited statistics show that women and structurally marginalized and/or underrepresented groups apply to jobs only if they meet 100% of the qualifications. Bend the Arc encourages you to apply and break that statistic, as no one ever meets 100% of the qualifications.

Vision for Jewish Progressive Organizing and Social Justice in the United States

CORE: A vision for the power that Jewish values, people, and communities can have on pressing social justice issues in the United States, specifically the ongoing fight to dismantle white supremacy and advance Black liberation.

Other important qualifications:

• Demonstrated passion for and investment in advancing justice and equity. Highly developed critical consciousness and a combination of professional and lived experience aligned with Bend the Arc’s mission and values.

• Sophisticated approach to movement building, narrative change, and aligned coalitions, campaigns, and action. Strategic approach to leveraging 501c3, 501c4, and PAC tools in pursuit of a bold vision.

• Demonstrated commitment to racial justice and authentic and thoughtful approach to working in multi-racial and BIPOC-majority spaces.

• Ability to think across systems, sectors, and movements to identify opportunities for collaboration and political savvy to seize the moment when swift action is needed; experience advancing programmatic, policy, and political change as effective levers to advance a progressive agenda to dismantle white supremacy.

Organizational Leadership to Support Strong Infrastructure

CORE: Ability to develop agile and equity-centered organizational structures and systems that can be both responsive in a dynamic context and strategic in anticipating future needs and opportunities.

Other important qualifications:

• Commitment to creating a strong and healthy workplace that internally reflects the values Bend the Arc advocates for externally by centering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Experience hiring, mentoring, developing, and coaching teams to build capacity as a leaderful organization.

• Ability to assess and identify pain points in a growing organization and devise strategies to ensure that processes and systems are being developed in a consistent manner to guide growth and provide staff with opportunities to grow professionally.

• A collaborative and self-reflective leadership style that values staff contributions and experiences, fosters trust, accountability, clear communication, and effective decision-making, and capably manages and motivates teams toward a shared vision and measurable goals.

• Experience working in partnership with a board of directors and leveraging a board’s time, talent, and resources.

Fundraising and Relationship Cultivation Toward Shared Vision

CORE: Demonstrated experience as a versatile and effective fundraiser with a measurable track record of securing multiple large gifts across both 501(c)3 and 501(c)4 entities; proven ability to establish and manage deep relationships with partners and funders; adept at fostering shared learning with donors and key partners.

Other important qualifications:

• Strong convening and facilitation skills and an authentic interest in listening to and learning from others; ability to establish trust with a diverse set of collaborators and a commitment to honoring and elevating the expertise and wisdom of partners.

• Demonstrated ability to have authentic dialogue around sensitive and complex issues including funder expectations, strategic direction, and community and movement priorities; highly developed emotional intelligence and active listening skills, and the ability to use interpersonal skills in collaborative and diplomatic ways.

• Superb communication and external relations skills and demonstrated success in building an organization’s profile and reputation in important local, regional, and national circles key to Bend the Arc’s work.

• Demonstrated ability to serve as public spokesperson for the organization at high-level functions and across media platforms that lift up the work of Bend the Arc; willingness to speak truth to power and respond to pressing and complex issues grounded in Bend the Arc’s core values and vision.

COMPENSATION

Bend the Arc has set the CEO salary range at $200,000 – $240,000 and offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes robust medical, dental, and vision coverage, retirement savings, and generous PTO, holidays, and sabbatical program. Bend the Arc is working 100% remotely due to COVID and does not currently have a hard date for returning to in-person work.

TO APPLY

More information about Bend the Arc may be found at: www.bendthearc.us

This search is being led by Carolyn Ho, Cara Pearsall, and Andres Marcuse-Gonzalez of NPAG. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s website.

Bend the Arc values a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture because we recognize that diversity within our staff helps us organize and work well with diverse Jewish and progressive constituencies. Candidates should be willing to work within the Jewish community but may be of any (or no) faith or background.

Bend the Arc provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, veteran status, record of arrest or conviction, or any other legally protected status. Women, people of color, persons with disabilities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender non-conforming individuals are strongly encouraged to apply.