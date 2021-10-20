Center for Professional Responsibility – Staff Attorney 2/Chief Counsel

ABA Chicago, 321 North Clark, Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Req #731

COVID-19 vaccination is required as a condition of employment (requests for reasonable accommodations for medical or religious reasons will be considered).

During this current situation with COVID-19, the ABA will continue to accept and process applications for job opportunities. We will conduct our recruitment process via alternative means (virtual interviews) for the time being.

The ABA recruits employees seeking opportunities for challenging and substantive work defending liberty and pursuing justice in the U.S. and around the world. The ABA offers competitive employment benefits which include medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, flexible spending accounts, a 401(k), commuter benefits, and more.

Job Summary/General Purpose of Job

Does substantive legal work and may manage a grant funded project or provide substantive support to an ABA entity. May manage that entity. May be supervised by another attorney and frequently supervises more junior attorneys and/or other staff. Includes legal research, writing, speaking, provision of technical assistance, and may include grant development and/or fundraising.

Essential Job Functions and Responsibilities (listed in order of importance and/or time spent)

Conduct research and write speeches, memoranda, articles, frequently for publication.

Provide substantive advice, information and make policy recommendations. Serve as principal ABA expert on a substantive area of law or public policy. Includes contacts with government entities and with the media.

Give presentations and/or teach on legal and public policy issues. Act as a consultant designing substantive content of events, developing model documents, and conducting trainings.

Manage substantive/legal project aspects. Oversee research, report-writing, and publication. Coordinate or support member sub-groups and coordinate with external constituencies. Manage consultants, interns/externs.

Analyze laws, regulations, court rules and policies/policy proposals; prepare memoranda of law or on public policy; provide legal counsel

Research, draft, write, review and critique legislative/rule/policy or regulatory text. Manage policy adoption process.

Secure outside funding; write grants; deal with grant makers.

Performs other related duties as required.

Required Education, Qualifications, Experience

Requires Doctoral Degree (JD, PhD) and active bar admission in at least one jurisdiction.

At least 4 years working in relevant specialized area of law.

High level of skills at legal writing and research, oral and written communications, and organizational skill.

Substantial experience in policy analysis.

Salary: $68,900 – $77,690

The American Bar Association is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer of all protected classes including veterans and individuals with disabilities.

Women, minorities, veterans, and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. In compliance with the ADA Amendments Act (ADAAA), if you have a disability and would like to request an accommodation in order to apply for a position with the American Bar Association please call 312-988-5188.

Flexible/hybrid work arrangements may be available for residents of CA, IL, IN, DC, MD, VA, and TX. Residency requirements may apply.