Campaign Manager, Climate Finance

Join us in the fight to hold Wall Street accountable and create a just financial system that contributes to shared prosperity for all families and communities, alleviates systemic issues like climate change and racial injustice, and ensures a sustainable planet for future generations. Americans for Financial Reform (AFR) is seeking a Campaigns Manager to drive a developing area of work leveraging AFREFs expertise on financial regulation to ensure our financial regulators and the financial system chart a bold path forward on managing climate financial risk, limiting climate impacts caused by the finance sector, and centering environmental, racial, and economic justice within corporate and government policy.

AFR played a leading role in winning passage of the Dodd Frank Financial Reform bill and the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and we are continuing the push to transform the financial system, even as we fend off attacks on existing public protections. AFR’s staff effectively advances the agenda of a coalition of more than 200 consumer, civil rights, labor, community-based, and other organizations, along with academics and other experts, working together to advance this fundamentally important part of the economic and racial justice agenda.

The Campaigns Manager will work with AFR staff and partners to develop and implement campaign strategies to advance our policy goals at the intersection of financial regulation, climate change, and environmental justice. Engaging our member organizations – both in DC and around the country – and strengthening and expanding our coalition and our collective impact will be key parts of the job.

Ideal candidates will have: a strong commitment to economic and social justice and to addressing the climate crisis in an equitable way; an ability to connect with many different kinds of organizations and constituency groups and experience working with diverse communities; organizing and/or campaign experience, including in a leadership role; the ability to drive results and to collaborate effectively with colleagues and allies; knowledge of grassroots and grasstops campaign strategies and tactics; good advocacy writing skills, including at translating complicated policy issues into laypersons language; and be very well organized and comfortable working in a fast paced and diverse environment. The job offers opportunities for more experienced candidates to take on greater levels of responsibility.

The Campaign Manager will:

● Take a leadership role in advancing AFREFs growing work at the intersection of financial regulation, climate change, and environmental justice, including helping to develop and implement a broad range of strategies and tactics that advance our specific policy agendas, and connect them to broader work about economic and racial justice

● Work with AFREF staff and coalition partners to develop and implement plans to advance change across multiple regulatory agencies and other policy making bodies

● Collaborate with AFREF policy, research, and campaign staff to identify and develop the areas of connection between our existing work on private funds, sustainable investing, housing, public investment, banking regulation, capital markets and other areas impacted by climate change

● Collaborate with AFREF policy and communications staff to develop and implement outreach and communications strategies and tactics around our climate finance agenda

● Build and sustain relationships with coalition partners, including those working on economic policy, climate and energy regulation, racial justice, environmental justice, sustainable investing, banking reform, labor issues, and grassroots community based organizations

● Manage field components of campaigns, including working closely with national, state and local partners, and building and maintaining systems for sharing information and for tracking and reporting on campaign activities

● Create and coordinate the creation of campaign resources, including fact sheets, social media content, sample letters, event templates and more.

Annual Salary range $75,000 – $95,000 commensurate with experience. Generous benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401k.

AFREF is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applicants from diverse backgrounds.

For more information on AFR, see our website at www.ourfinancialsecurity.org

How to apply:

Please send a letter of interest, resume and writing sample to Darrell Diggins, at: employment@ourfinancialsecurity.org. (Enter “Climate Finance Campaigns” in the subject line and where you found the listing in the body of the email.)

AFREF is committed to a workplace that reflects the diversity of America defined broadly and where the talent, skills and uniqueness of each staff member are respected. We are committed to a policy of equity for all employees and to equal opportunity for all applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, family responsibilities, and disability.