Bosch Fellow – Professional and Intercultural Experience in Germany

The Robert Bosch Foundation and Cultural Vistas invite US professionals to apply for the Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship Program, to be held in 2020-2021. Bosch Fellows act as consultants in their field of expertise at leading public or private institutions in Germany. In addition, Bosch Fellows participate in professional seminars, where they travel to meet and exchange ideas with topic area experts in transatlantic relations across Germany. Fellows are from the fields of public policy and administration, foreign and security policy, urban and regional planning, business, journalism and communications, law, or cultural and arts management (i.e. museum, theater, orchestra). This will be the final round of the Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship Program.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

– Professional assignment(s) in German institutions;

– Monthly stipend;

– German language training; and

– Lifelong membership in the Robert Bosch Fellowship Alumni Association and the broader Bosch Alumni Network

QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidates for the Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship Program must meet the following requirements:

-U.S. citizen

-40 years of age or younger at the application deadline

-Minimum 5 years of relevant, full-time work experience in target fellowship field (excluding internships)

-Graduate degree preferred

-Evidence of outstanding professional performance and academic achievement

-Sincere commitment to furthering the transatlantic relationship

-Active participation in community and/or public affairs

APPLICATION DEADLINE: November 1

For further information and to access the online application, please visit our website: www.culturalvistas.org/bosch.