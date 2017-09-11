Bosch Fellow – Fully Funded Professional Experience in Germany

The Robert Bosch Foundation and Cultural Vistas invite US professionals to apply for the 2018-2019 Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship Program. Bosch Fellows act as consultants in their field of expertise at leading public or private institutions in Germany. In addition, Bosch Fellows participate in professional seminars, where they travel to meet and exchange ideas with key figures across Germany and Europe. Fellows are from the fields of public policy and administration, foreign and security policy, urban and regional planning, business, journalism and communications, law, or cultural and arts management (ex. museum, theater, orchestra).

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

– Professional Assignment in key German institutions such as the federal government and parliament, private corporations, print, law firms, NGOs, and major German media and cultural organizations.

-Travel, seminars and networking events throughout Europe — fellows meet with key decision-makers in the public and private sectors, gaining an in-depth understanding of current issues facing the European Union and Germany.

– Monthly stipend within the range of EUR 3,200 to 3,700 starting in October, monthly summer stipend of EUR 1,500 + free accommodations during July, August and September, and compensation package including health insurance and coverage of transatlantic and program-related travel costs; exact amount of stipend is dependent upon the number of accompanying family members .

-Intensive German language training provided before departure for the program and in Germany. No German language skills required at time of application.

-Lifelong membership in the Robert Bosch Fellowship Alumni Association.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidates for the Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship Program must meet the following requirements:

-U.S. citizen

-40 years of age or younger at the application deadline

-Minimum 5 years of relevant, full-time work experience in target fellowship field (excluding internships)

-Graduate degree preferred

-Evidence of outstanding professional performance and academic achievement

-Sincere commitment to furthering the transatlantic relationship

-Active participation in community and/or public affairs

APPLICATION DEADLINE: November 1

For further information and to access the online application, please visit our website: www.culturalvistas.org/bosch.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:

Applicants must submit the following documents online:

-Application form

-Short essay questions

-Resume

-Transcript of highest academic degree

-Two letters of recommendation in English. Recommenders should be recent supervisors or professional mentors who have worked closely with the applicant.

For more information about the Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship Program or application process please contact:

Cultural Vistas

US Representative for the Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship Program

440 Park Avenue South, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel. (212) 497-3527

Fax. (212) 497-3586

Email. bosch@culturalvistas.org

Web. www.culturalvistas.org/bosch