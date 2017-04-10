ABOUT THE POSITION:

Corkery Group Unlimited is a full-service strategic consulting firm specializing in issue-oriented health and medical communications. We are internationally recognized for our work with some of the world’s most influential health organizations and corporations. We help our clients build their reputations and mobilize support for their priorities among policymakers, the media and the public.

The Associate plays an independent implementation role in client work and is responsible for the production of communications strategies, drafting communication documents and overseeing media monitoring. The Associate researches global health issues, manages event logistics and is responsible for drafting research, reports and presentations. The Associate strives to develop expertise in health and medical issues and communication strategies to serve our clients.

The Associate reports to a Senior Associate and assists in the professional development of Junior Associates.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Account & General Support

Performs day-to-day account work which may include: drafting written materials, coordinating events, maintaining client and media contacts, managing projects performed with and by others and supervising junior associates

Liaisons with outside vendors (graphic designers, photographers, web developers) to develop client materials

Drafts documents such as client memos, backgrounders, summaries and collateral materials

Oversees media monitoring activities of junior staff and drafts and edits media summaries and analyses

Understands social media strategies and proposes effective tactics

Has working knowledge of graphics, printing, video and digital media

Implements or manages implementation of events, media briefings and media tours

People Development & Initiative

Works effectively in a team while building supervisory skills, including overseeing the day-to-day project work of Junior Associates

Demonstrates initiative in defining and proposing ways to advance the team, agency and/or client interests

Takes initiative in building professional skills and knowledge and works with manager to identify and address training and education needs

Participates actively in team and staff meetings and recommends solutions

Builds expertise in particular health and/or communication functional areas

Financial & Administrative

Understands and manages billing and activity reporting processes

Prepares activity reports

Completes timesheets daily and other administrative reports in a timely manner

Supports management of account budgets, accounting for the team’s monthly activities, tracking deliverables, managing team calendars, schedules and other administrative duties as needed

Skills and Qualifications

2-4 years of experience in a PR, global health advocacy or communications setting

Excellent research and writing skills

Intelligent, strategic and creative thinker

Passion for understanding and demonstrated interested in public health issues and trends

Well organized and detail oriented, capable of producing accurate documents quickly and comfortable doing so in a fast-paced environments

Exceptional interpersonal skills, a collaborative style and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Positive, energetic attitude; enthusiasm and dedication to exceptional work product; sense of humor

Experience with digital and social media strategy preferred

B.A. degree required

Corkery Group Unlimited is an equal opportunity employer and encourages people of diverse backgrounds to apply.

ABOUT US:

As part of the Creston Unlimited family of strategic communications companies, we draw on resources and expertise across the healthcare spectrum, including market research, digital and search, medical education and professional advertising services. We’ve created an environment where our people and agencies easily work and create together around the world, extending our reach across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

