As one of the nation’s leading pro-choice advocacy groups, NARAL Pro-Choice America is dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans, including abortion access.

Along with more than 2 million member activists from all 50 states and our network of state affiliates, NARAL works to guarantee that each woman has access to the full range of reproductive freedom. This means we’re on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

Reports To: Opposition Research Director

Positions Reporting To This Position: Research Intern

This Position is: Exempt Non-Union, Level III

Summary: The Associate Director of Opposition Research will work to create and coordinate research projects across NARAL’s national and state offices, studying the radical anti-choice movement’s strategies and key actors and providing crucial information for NARAL’s campaigns and communications. S/he assists the Opposition Research Director in designing research projects that support the organization’s long-term goals and works independently on high-value research from content development to distribution. S/he also assists in managing research department priorities under the direction of the Research Director, and trains and supports research team interns. The Associate Opposition Research Director will be a detail-oriented researcher who is a skilled writer and analyst.

Responsibilities:

Assist the Director of Opposition Research with creating, organizing, and disseminating research for NARAL’s national office and state-based affiliate network:

● Work with the Research Director to develop and implement long-term departmental goals and strategies

● Plan and conduct independent, large-scale research projects that align with NARAL Pro-Choice America’s strategic goals

● Create long-term and rapid-response research briefs, compiling, writing, and editing content to present to internal stakeholders, coalition partners, and media

● Conceptualize and develop content to integrate opposition research findings into rapid-response campaigns

● Identify new research and intelligence gathering opportunities in conjunction with NARAL departments, stakeholders, and the Director of Research

● Monitor media coverage of key opposition actors and allies and provide analysis and recommendations for turning that research into effective advocacy.

● Hire, train, and manage research department interns

● Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

• 3-5 years’ experience in qualitative research

• Prior experience producing opposition research in politics, advocacy campaigns, or communications/media strongly preferred

• Experience working with nonprofit organizations in a supervisory capacity preferred

• Excellent project-management skills, including demonstrated skill in developing detailed research plans

• Strong writing skills, including experience editing, fact-checking and proofreading research content

• Deep attention to detail and exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

• Demonstrated ability to work well with others and handle multiple tasks

• Comfort prioritizing and producing a variety of high-profile projects simultaneously

• Comfort working in a fast-paced environment and ability to take initiative and seize on rapid-response opportunities

• Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

• Ability to produce concrete results with minimal supervision

• Commitment to NARAL Pro-Choice America’s goals and programs

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position, please send a resume, substantive cover letter and a writing sample to:

Email: researchjobs@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: Associate Director of Opposition Research