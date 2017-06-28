The Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), an initiative of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, draws on lessons from tobacco control campaigns in more than 50 countries and its growing experience in other public health issues to support policy change campaigns around the globe to improve health. The GHAI now seeks a new Associate Director of International Communications to join a dynamic and growing team advancing efforts to support and train non-governmental organization (NGO) partners working on critical public health policy change in specific low-and middle-income countries. The new Associate Director will work to improve the effectiveness of strategic advocacy communications work in target countries, as well as improve the capacity of the media to report on public health issues. This is an exciting opportunity to engage in important public health issues and partner with local NGOs to improve the lives of people around the world.

The new Associate Director will serve as a resource for GHAI staff, international NGOs, and the media in developing and implementing communications strategies that support country-specific, public health advocacy campaigns. The Associate Director will assist organizations and networks in the selected countries to develop and implement advocacy communication and media strategies and construct programs such as journalism fellowships and workshops that provide technical assistance and build capacity at the local and country level.

Given this central emphasis on consulting, training, and capacity building, the new Associate Director will bring demonstrated experience in communications strategic planning and in utilizing communications as a critical component of policy advocacy campaigns. S/he will be a strong partner with key allies, civil society groups, and media to advance policy change in line with GHAI goals. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with strong project management skills and a demonstrated commitment to training and capacity building. S/he will have a flexible and creative approach and the personal dexterity to navigate cross cultural settings and diverse teams. Minimum 5-7 years’ experience leading communications strategy is essential paired with proven experience in advocacy and policy development internationally.

INQUIRIES AND APPLICATIONS

Please review the full position description for additional information and application instructions.

http://nonprofitprofessionals.com/job/ctfk-adc/

Applications and inquiries should be sent to: ctfk-adc@nonprofitprofessionals.com