Associate Account Executive – WDC

What are we looking for?

Board and Committee Support

Supports Account owners in providing leadership to and interacts with the Board of Directors and committees, attends meetings and prepares agendas and minutes as appropriate.

Interfaces with association committees via phone, email, and in person.

Provides support to client committees, including notices, scheduling, agendas, minutes and project management, enabling them to execute their missions and objectives.

May run committee meetings and execute decisions stemming from them.

What will I do?

Member Programs and Services

Works with Vice President or Account Executive in implementing programs and campaigns to attract new members and/or subscribers.

Identifies and develops new programs and benefits to meet the evolving needs of members.

Assists in developing membership standards.

Assists in creating and maintaining partnerships/relationships with related industry organizations to increase awareness and grow membership.

Conference and Meeting Management

In collaboration with Board and Meetings Manager, assists in coordinating logistics for conferences, meetings, and events.

Supports Meetings Manager and conference planning committee in implementing a detailed project plan, and provides assistance in the coordination of event coordinators, marketing, speakers, professional technical support vendors, and local officials.

Fundraising, Marketing and Outreach

Assists in development and distribution of association publications, including advertising sales.

Assists Vice President or Account Executive in overseeing association partnerships and coordinates relevant marketing deliverables.

Supports grant-writing and solicitation efforts of the association, as needed.

Financial Oversight

Analyzes financial statements and works to ensure adherence to annual budget.

Proposes improvements to processes and offers cost containment ideas and strategies.

Monitors compliance with association contracts and assists in negotiating renewals.

Other duties that align with the mission and vision of the company.

Am I qualified?

Bachelors’ degree in business administration, marketing, communication, human resources, finance, or other related discipline, plus 2 to 4 years’ experience in similar capacity.

Association or non-profit management desired.

Demonstrated experience in supervision of professional and administrative staff and day-to-day operations of human resources activities.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience with financial management and budgeting.

Polished communication skills, both written and verbal, and interpersonal skills, including conflict resolution.

Strong computer skills with proficiency in spreadsheet, word-processing, database, and presentation software applications.

Experience with associate management software desired along with the ability to learn new software packages.

Ability to interface with executive leadership, establish credibility and build effective relationships.

Strong customer service orientation and the ability to interact effectively with staff at all levels of the organization.

Effective planning and organization skills to effectively manage multiple client relationships/associations at any given time.

Reliability to maintain established schedule, manage time and priorities, and meet commitments and deadlines.

Creative and strategic thinker with the ability to set priorities based on customer needs and organizational priorities and preferences, and develop solutions to client challenges.

Flexibility, adaptability, and the ability to effectively manage through change and transition.

Proactive and collaborative working style.

Ability to handle confidential and sensitive information with poise, tact and diplomacy.

Ability to stay abreast of client industry trends and assimilate new job-related information appropriately.

Experience working with and motivating a volunteer workforce desired.

Some travel

What do we offer?

An employee-owned company, Kellen offers a professional and collegial work environment and great benefits, and a collegial atmosphere where teamwork abounds and your efforts are truly appreciated.

We work hard, but also strive for work/life balance. As an employee-owned company, you’ll join a team where everyone has a stake in the performance of the company.

We offer generous benefits including medical, dental, vision paid vacation, holidays, a 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

For consideration please submit your resume, cover letter with salary requirements