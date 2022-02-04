Minimum Education: Bachelor’s degree

Preferred Experience: 2-3 years in public opinion research field

Impact Research, Inc. is a nationally recognized Democratic polling firm with offices in Washington, DC, Boston, Chicago, New York, and company headquarters in Montgomery, AL. Impact is looking for an Associate to begin immediately, ideally in our Washington, DC office.

The candidate should have extensive project management experience developing questionnaires, proofing client deliverables, and writing polling analysis and reports. This position also requires the candidate to have the personal and strategic skills to interact with clients by themselves as well as a team member of the firm. The ideal candidate for this position is detail-oriented, has excellent verbal and written communication skills, and works efficiently with short timelines, deadlines, and significant pressure. Candidates applying should be self-starters with exceptional organizational and time-management skills.

Requirements for the position include:

• Proven understanding of qualitative and quantitative research methods and techniques.

• Impeccable attention to detail.

• Creative thinker and innovator.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills with experience presenting data effectively.

• Experience managing multiple projects with strict deadlines daily.

Primary responsibilities include:

• Writing surveys, strategic memos, developing presentations and proposals for clients.

• Serving as point of contact for clients and associates working with multiple partners.

• Researching, preparing, and presenting documents for proposals, pitches, presentations, and client meetings.

• Staff management: Training junior associates and interns on a wide range of tasks, finding ways to incrementally increase their involvement with projects, reviewing draft messages, specs, etc.

Preference given to candidates who possess a mix of the following:

• Career experience in the field of Public Opinion Research.

• Experience working in Democratic politics, issue advocacy, or on campaigns.

• Experience working directly with clients.

Impact offers a competitive salary and benefits package that includes employer-paid health insurance. Email resumes to ascrews@impactresearch.com. Open until filled.

Impact is an equal opportunity employer. We value a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. Impact encourages applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, and veteran status. Women, people of color, and LGBTQ individuals are strongly encouraged to apply.