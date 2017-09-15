Assistant Vice President/Vice President, Public Affairs

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) brings together the shared interests of hundreds of securities firms, banks and asset managers. SIFMA’s mission is to support a strong financial industry, investor opportunity, capital formation, job creation and economic growth, while building trust and confidence in the financial markets. SIFMA, with offices in New York and Washington, D.C., is the U.S. regional member of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA). For more information, visit www.sifma.org.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) seeks a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs professional with a solid understanding of the financial markets. The Assistant Vice President/Vice President will report the Managing Director of Public Affairs and be an integral part of the larger Communications team.

Responsibilities:

• Work with SIFMA senior executives, legal staff and research department to write press releases and pitch story ideas; as well as secure media opportunities to raise SIFMA’s profile in the press, through our websites and with vehicles such as the SIFMA SmartBrief;

• Assist in the development of messaging and strategic plans to communicate SIFMA’s initiatives;

• Build relationships with top-tier as well as industry press;

• Stay aware of new reporters covering the industry, stories/trends being written about, and new strategies and outlooks for existing publications;

• Proactively seek media opportunities for SIFMA’s key initiatives;

• Write or assist in development of one-page fact sheets, speeches, op-eds and other collateral;

• Serve as an information hub for reporters looking for information;

• Work with SIFMA’s research department to support its reports with press releases and pitches to the media;

• Work in conjunction with SIFMA’s conference team to secure media coverage of SIFMA events;

• Secure high-level media opportunities for SIFMA’s CEO;

• Help develop and implement plans for sustaining and improving the SIFMA brand as well as the industry’s image.

Qualifications:

• 5 – 8 years experience working in public relations, media relations, corporate affairs, or equivalent; government agency and Hill experience is a plus;

• Bachelors degree from an accredited college or university;

• A working knowledge of the issues impacting the financial services industry and the regulatory environment is essential. Knowledge of the fixed-income and equity markets and asset management are a plus;

• Able to consistently and effectively communicate SIFMA’s messages on several topics through a variety of communications vehicles, including some social media;

• Experience with, as well as the maturity and responsibility to, work with executives, lawyers, and company decision makers;

• An outgoing, team-oriented personality and be able to build relationships with SIFMA staff and members; be capable of successfully working with a variety of people;

• Existing relationships and the ability to cultivate new ties with top-tier financial industry reporters at WSJ, FT, CNBC, Bloomberg, etc;

• Proven track record of top-tier media placements;

• Experience in planning events for the media;

• Self-starter; have a lot of energy and the ability to be proactive; a ‘get it done’ type attitude in a pinch;

• Experience in crisis communications, or examples of working on crisis-type projects;

• Great instincts. The person hired for this position must be able to quickly, but effectively, weigh the pros and cons of any incoming or outgoing media opportunity, and immediately execute upon the appropriate strategy for each opportunity;

• Suite of writing skills, including op-eds, speeches, website content, conference scripts, etc is also desirable.

We offer an excellent benefits package and salary commensurate with experience. Please send your cover letter, resume and salary requirements to careers@sifma.org. Please indicate “AVP/VP, Public Affairs” in the subject line of your email. EOE