Venn Strategies, a nationally recognized, independent public affairs and government relations firm, is seeking a professional with minimum of 5-7 years of federal policy/government experience to support an expanding government relations portfolio in the health care sector. Candidates should have demonstrated relationships on Capitol Hill and known strengths among Democratic offices on the Senate side. Must be familiar with the range of current and expected health policy matters facing Congress and the Executive Branch, have clear political strategic understanding, an aptitude for stakeholder alliance building and engagement. Must be client-oriented, an excellent writer, creative thinker, team player, with a strong work ethic and a history of working well with a wide array of politically relevant stakeholders. Salary commensurate with experience, plus excellent benefits. Resumes with cover letter should be sent to job@vennstrategies.com with “AVP Health” in subject line.
Assistant Vice President
By HillZoo Publisher on January 26, 2021 in Off-the-Hill Jobs
