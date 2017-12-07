Assistant Account Executive- NYC – Cooney Waters Unlimited

Cooney Waters Unlimited: Part of the global Health Unlimited Network

Health Unlimited is a growing global health consultancy and communications agency of 50+ specialists with unmatched experience, perspective and expertise that clients value. For more than 25 years we have been driving results for companies and organizations solving the world’s most complex and challenging health issues. Our US specialist agencies include Cooney Waters Unlimited and The Corkery Group Unlimited, a strategic consulting firm specializing in issue-oriented health and medical communications.

Founded in 1992, Cooney Waters Unlimited is mid-sized firm headquartered in New York City that provides the full range of public relations and public affairs services to health care, pharmaceutical and biotechnology enterprises in the non-profit, government, academic and industrial sectors throughout the world. Consistently ranked among the top independent health care agencies in the U.S., more than 45+ health care communications professionals are focused exclusively in health and science across many therapeutic areas and health industries. All clients, regardless of size, are provided direct involvement of a long-tenured senior team. Cooney Waters Unlimited has a culture of honesty, hard work, collegiality and respect.

Primary Responsibilities

Support supervisor(s) in effective management of agency account activities from project planning to tactical execution, details and account administration

Develop a range of audience-appropriate written materials

Conduct account research

Develop and maintain media lists

Oversee social media and traditional media monitoring

Implement and development project timelines, event and organizational checklists

Participate in a team approach to account management

Ideal Candidate

Qualified candidates will have 0-1 years of public relations agency or other communications experience (either full-time or internship equivalent experience). Ideal candidates will have experience with social media marketing on multiple platforms including Facebook and Twitter, as well as with traditional media campaigns; skilled at juggling multiple projects on deadline with guidance from senior team members. Qualified candidates must be fast learner and motivated for success and growth of self, team and accounts.

Email only please: cooneycareers@unlimitedgroup.com