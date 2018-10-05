AMRPA Senior Policy and Research Analyst – WDC

Location: Washington, DC

The American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) is the national trade association whose members provide medical rehabilitation services across the spectrum of health care settings, including inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units (referred to by Medicare as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, or IRFs) and hospital outpatient departments, as well as other settings such as comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facilities (CORFs), rehabilitation agencies, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). AMRPA members help patients maximize their health, functional skills, independence, and participation in society so they can return to home, work, or an active retirement.

What are we looking for?

The Senior Policy and Research Analyst is responsible for assisting the Government Relations and Policy Director and other senior staff in developing and pursuing the Association’s policy agenda at the federal level focused on health care issues of interest to the medical rehabilitation industry. The primary focus is on Part A of the Medicare program, quality, new payment models, and several payment systems. The position requires the ability to work with internal colleagues, the Association’s leadership and membership, government stakeholders, as well as the patient, consumer and scientific communities in Washington, DC.

What are the duties and responsibilities?

Research, analyze, and evaluate proposed, pending and existing federal regulations and rule-making, Congressional legislation, and recommend organizational positions.

Draft documents such as comment letters, memos, alerts and reports for use within the Association as well as outside entities.

Research data and policy from multiple sources, including the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), Medicare data (claims, IRF rate setting and administrative data, provider survey data), and other sources pertaining to the Association’s policy priorities.

Research and write articles for the Association’s magazine and other publications.

Draft weekly legislative and regulatory newsletter;

Research journal and other articles from healthcare policy, claims data, IRF files, eRehabData® and sources pertaining to rehabilitation, alternative payment models, payment systems and rate comparisons and other sources and subjects consistent with the Association’s policy priorities and share with the Association’s Policy Committee.

Attend regular meetings of various government agencies and draft summaries.

Provide general research analysis and/or data products on a variety of short-term projects (including but not limited to presentations, talking points, memos, etc.).

Serve as AMRPA lead on various coalitions and coordinate AMRPA action as needed.

Act as staff lead for various AMRPA task forces, committees, coordinating with the task force Chair and the Government Relations and Policy Director, with a focus on the AMRPA Quality of Care Committee and other committees as responsibilities evolve.

Provide assistance in responding to member and public inquiries.

Attend meetings with various coalitions, congressional meetings and other associations’ meetings.

Track, draft minutes and attend CMS Open Door Forum, websites, webinars and information postings.

Assist with the development and implementation of the Association’s public policy agenda.

Create and maintain strong relationships with health care and patient organizations and advocacy coalitions.

Am I qualified?

Masters, Ph.D., or legal degree is a plus

Minimum of two (2) years’ experience working on health care policy issues (preferably with post-acute care providers such as inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units, outpatient rehabilitation providers, long-term care hospitals, home health agencies and/or skilled nursing facilities), policy office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, other federal agencies involved with health care/government relations, or experience working in policy development for a health care trade association or consulting firm.

Experience working on Capitol Hill on Medicare / healthcare policy issues is a plus

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills including dealing with the public, Congressional, and agency staff both in person and on the phone. Communicates efficiently with coworkers

Ability to maintain confidentiality of sensitive and confidential issues

Ability to work well under time constraints

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment

Works well in a small, diverse office

Strong attention to detail

Ability to set priorities and multi-task multiple projects and tasks simultaneously

Ability to research multiple sources, data bases and analyze data.

Ability to deal with decision makers and their staffs. Skill in interacting with other specialists and experts in the same or related fields.

Ability to exercise judgment in all phases of analysis to ensure that the policy issues are explored and to be able to offer options or alternative proposals.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook

What do we offer?

By joining Kellen, you will have the opportunity to own a part of the business and contribute to a collaborative workplace where you can make a difference. We’ve got great benefits, paid vacation, holidays, ESOP, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more!