AMRPA Government Relations and Policy Director – WDC

Location: Washington – DC

The American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) is the national trade association whose members provide medical rehabilitation services across the spectrum of health care settings, including inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units (referred to by Medicare as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, or IRFs) and hospital outpatient departments, as well as other settings such as comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facilities (CORFs), rehabilitation agencies, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). AMRPA members help patients maximize their health, functional skills, independence, and participation in society so they can return to home, work, or an active retirement.

What are we looking for?

The Government Relations and Policy Director is responsible for leading and managing the development of the Association’s policy agenda and government relations strategic plans.

What will I do?

Provide thoughtful leadership regarding the association’s mission, vision and overall agenda

Provide leadership to the broad Washington, DC team consisting of outside legal teams and data analysts

Provide leadership in developing the association’s policy and advocacy agenda as well as strategies and tactics

Lead policy and advocacy weekly status and organization meetings and monthly policy committee meetings

Manage policy associates in evaluating legislation, data, and regulations

Analyze and evaluate relevant health care legislation proposed regulations

Create and expand relationship with key researchers in the rehabilitation and post-acute care field particularly with respect to future payment systems

Draft comment letters, administrative briefs, testimony, and other documents as needed

Represent and engage the association with multiple coalitions within the health care and patient community

Help maximize the association’s operational performance

Help develop strategic plans and implement them

Contribute to the development of the Off the Record weekly membership e-newsletter

Develop and manage monthly magazine content; edit articles with the magazine editor

Research and write articles for AMRPA magazine and other publications

Represent the association at meetings with Congress and executive agencies

Manage various policy committees and co- manage other committees with staff

Present speeches on numerous subjects pertinent to the interests of the membership

Review proposed changes to eRehabData® subscription agreements and business associate agreements; set policy for responding to requests for changes

Provide technical assistance to members

Contribute to developing an agenda for the AMRPA Spring Conference and Congressional Fly-In

Am I qualified?

Masters, Ph.D., or legal degree is a plus

Minimum of 5 years’ experience working on health care policy issues (preferably with post-acute care providers such as inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units, outpatient rehabilitation providers, long-term care hospitals, home health agencies and/or skilled nursing facilities), policy office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, other federal agencies involved with health care/government relations, or experience working in policy development for a health care trade association or consulting firm.

Experience working on Capitol Hill on Medicare / healthcare policy issues is a plus

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills including dealing with the public, Congressional, and agency staff both in person and on the phone. Communicates efficiently with coworkers

Ability to maintain confidentiality of sensitive and confidential issues

Ability to work well under time constraints

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment

Works well in a small, diverse office

Strong attention to detail

Ability to set priorities and multi-task multiple projects and tasks simultaneously

Ability to research multiple sources, data bases and analyze data.

Ability to deal with decision makers and their staffs. Skill in interacting with other specialists and experts in the same or related fields.

Ability to exercise judgment in all phases of analysis to ensure that the policy issues are explored and to be able to offer options or alternative proposals.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook

What do we offer?

By joining Kellen, you will have the opportunity to own a part of the business and contribute to a collaborative workplace where you can make a difference. We’ve got great benefits, paid vacation, holidays, ESOP, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more!