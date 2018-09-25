AMRPA Government Relations and Policy Director – WDC
Location: Washington – DC
The American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) is the national trade association whose members provide medical rehabilitation services across the spectrum of health care settings, including inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units (referred to by Medicare as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, or IRFs) and hospital outpatient departments, as well as other settings such as comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facilities (CORFs), rehabilitation agencies, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). AMRPA members help patients maximize their health, functional skills, independence, and participation in society so they can return to home, work, or an active retirement.
What are we looking for?
The Government Relations and Policy Director is responsible for leading and managing the development of the Association’s policy agenda and government relations strategic plans.
What will I do?
Provide thoughtful leadership regarding the association’s mission, vision and overall agenda
Provide leadership to the broad Washington, DC team consisting of outside legal teams and data analysts
Provide leadership in developing the association’s policy and advocacy agenda as well as strategies and tactics
Lead policy and advocacy weekly status and organization meetings and monthly policy committee meetings
Manage policy associates in evaluating legislation, data, and regulations
Analyze and evaluate relevant health care legislation proposed regulations
Create and expand relationship with key researchers in the rehabilitation and post-acute care field particularly with respect to future payment systems
Draft comment letters, administrative briefs, testimony, and other documents as needed
Represent and engage the association with multiple coalitions within the health care and patient community
Help maximize the association’s operational performance
Help develop strategic plans and implement them
Contribute to the development of the Off the Record weekly membership e-newsletter
Develop and manage monthly magazine content; edit articles with the magazine editor
Research and write articles for AMRPA magazine and other publications
Represent the association at meetings with Congress and executive agencies
Manage various policy committees and co- manage other committees with staff
Present speeches on numerous subjects pertinent to the interests of the membership
Review proposed changes to eRehabData® subscription agreements and business associate agreements; set policy for responding to requests for changes
Provide technical assistance to members
Contribute to developing an agenda for the AMRPA Spring Conference and Congressional Fly-In
Am I qualified?
Masters, Ph.D., or legal degree is a plus
Minimum of 5 years’ experience working on health care policy issues (preferably with post-acute care providers such as inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units, outpatient rehabilitation providers, long-term care hospitals, home health agencies and/or skilled nursing facilities), policy office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, other federal agencies involved with health care/government relations, or experience working in policy development for a health care trade association or consulting firm.
Experience working on Capitol Hill on Medicare / healthcare policy issues is a plus
Excellent organizational skills
Excellent written and oral communication skills including dealing with the public, Congressional, and agency staff both in person and on the phone. Communicates efficiently with coworkers
Ability to maintain confidentiality of sensitive and confidential issues
Ability to work well under time constraints
Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment
Works well in a small, diverse office
Strong attention to detail
Ability to set priorities and multi-task multiple projects and tasks simultaneously
Ability to research multiple sources, data bases and analyze data.
Ability to deal with decision makers and their staffs. Skill in interacting with other specialists and experts in the same or related fields.
Ability to exercise judgment in all phases of analysis to ensure that the policy issues are explored and to be able to offer options or alternative proposals.
Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook
What do we offer?
By joining Kellen, you will have the opportunity to own a part of the business and contribute to a collaborative workplace where you can make a difference. We’ve got great benefits, paid vacation, holidays, ESOP, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more!
