Alfa Fellow – Professional Development in Russia

Job type:

Fellow

Location:

Moscow, Russia

Program Description:

The Alfa Fellowship Program is an 11-month high-level professional development initiative placing up to 18 American, British, and German citizens per year in work assignments at leading organizations in Russia in the fields of business, economics, international relations, journalism, law, public policy, and related areas. Key goals of the Alfa Fellowship Program are expanding networks of American, British, and German professionals, developing greater intercultural understanding, and advancing knowledge of Russian affairs in the West.

The Alfa Fellowship Program begins with language training in the Fellow’s geographic location followed by a language course in Moscow starting in mid-June. Throughout the summer, Alfa Fellows attend a seminar program with key public and private sector officials to discuss current issues facing Russia. Fellows then work at prominent organizations in Russia, including private companies, media outlets, think tanks, and foundations. The in-country portion of the program lasts from mid-June until late April.

Eligible candidates must have a graduate degree and professional experience in business, economics, journalism, law, public policy, or a related field. Russian language proficiency is not required, but is preferred. The Fellowship includes a generous monthly stipend, language training, program-related travel costs, housing, and insurance.

Eligibility Requirements:

– U.S., U.K., or German citizen between the ages of 25 and 35

– Graduate degree and professional experience in business, economics, journalism, law, government or public policy. Candidates without a graduate degree must demonstrate extensive and equivalent professional experience in their field.

Desired Qualifications:

– Outstanding professional achievements and academic qualifications

– Evidence of leadership potential

– Active involvement in community or public service

– Russian language experience is preferred, however not required, at the time of application. Applicants proficient in another second language may be considered.

Application Information:

The application deadline for the 2018-2019 program year is December 1, 2017. To access the online application, please visit: http://www.alfafellowship.org/application-process.

For more information about the Alfa Fellowship Program, please visit http://www.alfafellowship.org. If you have any questions, please reach out to us at alfa@culturalvistas.org or +1 212 497 3510.

OJSC Alfa-Bank is incorporated, focused and based in Russia, and is not affiliated with U.S.-based Alfa Insurance.