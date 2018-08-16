Alfa Fellow (Paid Work Experience in Russia)

Position type:

Fellow

Location:

Moscow, Russia

Program Description:

The Alfa Fellowship Program is a distinguished international initiative that each year offers up to 18 accomplished young Americans, Britons, and Germans the opportunity to complete a high-level professional development program in Russia. Since 2004, the program has enabled over 170 emerging leaders to gain professional experience at leading organizations in business, media, law, policy, and other related areas through this 11-month, fully-funded fellowship in Moscow.

The Alfa Fellowship Program begins with language training in the fellow’s geographic location followed by a language course in Moscow starting in mid-June. Throughout the summer, Alfa Fellows attend a seminar program with key public and private sector officials to discuss current affairs in Russia. Fellows then work at prominent organizations, including private companies, media outlets, think tanks, and foundations. Trips to cities in the region are interspersed throughout the program year. The in-country portion of the program lasts from mid-June until late April.

Eligible candidates must have a graduate degree and professional experience in business, economics, journalism, law, public policy, or a related field. Russian language proficiency is not required, but is preferred. The Fellowship includes a generous monthly stipend, language training, program-related travel costs, housing, and insurance.

Eligibility Requirements:

– U.S., U.K., or German citizen between the ages of 25 and 35

– Graduate degree and professional experience in business, economics, journalism, law, government or public policy. Candidates without a graduate degree must demonstrate extensive and equivalent professional experience in their field.

Desired Qualifications:

– Outstanding professional achievements and academic qualifications

– Professional connection to Russia and/or the region

– Evidence of leadership potential

– Active involvement in community or public service

– Russian language experience is preferred, however not required, at the time of application. Applicants proficient in another foreign language may be considered.

Application Information:

The application deadline for the 2019-2020 program year is November 15, 2018.

For more information about the Alfa Fellowship Program and to access the online application, please visit: http://www.culturalvistas.org/alfa. If you have any questions, please contact: alfa@culturalvistas.org or +1 212 497 3510.

OJSC Alfa-Bank is incorporated, focused and based in Russia, and is not affiliated with U.S.-based Alfa Insurance.