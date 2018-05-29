Agency Director

Idaho Department of Lands – Director

Open for Recruitment: May 16, 2018 – June 16, 2018

Announcement # NONCLS034461

Location: Boise, Idaho

Salary Range: $129,000 – $139,000 ($62.02 – $66.83 per hour) -Plus Competitive Benefits!

Become part of an organization where you will work with dedicated people who are committed and skilled in managing and protecting Idaho’s natural resources. We strive for a culture in which leadership equips, entrusts and expects employees to make decisions in fulfillment of our mission. Under the direction of the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners, IDL manages more than 2.4 million acres of state endowment trust land under a constitutional mandate to produce maximum long-term financial returns for public schools and several other State of Idaho institutions. Managing endowment trust lands is only part of our story. We also protect public resources such as wildlife habitat and recreation on public trust lands and ensure the protection of water quality and other resources by overseeing forestry and mining practices across all ownerships in the state. One of our most important resource protection responsibilities is fire prevention and suppression. We also provide assistance to landowners to manage their forestlands, work with communities to plant trees in urban settings, help keep working forests working through the Forest Legacy Program, and work with many partners to promote healthy forests on a landscape level. IDL is the administrative arm of the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Position Summary: Director

The Director of the Department of Lands (IDL) has two primary roles. First, the Director, under the direction of the State Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board), oversees the management of Idaho’s endowment trust land assets. Second, the Director is responsible for administration of natural resource regulatory programs to protect public resources such as water quality, fish, wildlife habitat, and recreation on public trust lands, and ensure the protection of water quality and other resources by overseeing forestry and mining practices across all ownerships in the state. The Director, or delegate, also serves as the Idaho State Forester. The Director is also a member of the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, Chair of the Board of Scaling Practices and a member of the University of Idaho Policy Analysis Group. As secretary to the State Board of Land Commissioners, the Director, or delegate, represents the Land Board with the Western States Land Commissioners Association. Finally, the Director oversees the delivery of landowner and community assistance programs, which include, among others, the Forest Stewardship Program, the Community and Urban Forestry Program, the Forest Health Initiative and the National Fire Plan.

Minimum Requirements:

· An applicant must have significant senior executive level management experience which includes managing senior leaders, strategic thinking and planning, leading change, leading people and building coalitions; the ability to develop intergovernmental relationships through building strong relationships and credibility; and excellent communication and presentation skills to communicate and influence. Professional training and knowledge in natural resource management principles and practices.

· In addition, an applicant must demonstrate professional experience and knowledge in business and public administration.

The Ideal Candidate – will have the following skills in addition to the minimum qualifications:

· Knowledge, skills and the ability to carry out the responsibilities of the position as outlined above.

· A proven track record of demonstrated leadership, vision, and innovation for delivering results, building accountability for staff and creating a positive work environment.

· Proven experience with management practices, organizational development, and performance management.

Demonstrated ability to carry out the agency’s core competencies.

Benefits Package: Health and dental insurance, retirement pension, life insurance, personal leave and more!

How to Apply (more information can be found on the official job posting)

https://www4.labor.idaho.gov/DHR/ATS/StateJobs/jobannouncement.aspx?announcement_no=NONCLS034461

Please submit a cover letter and resume to HR@idl.idaho.gov no later than June 16, 2018 at 5:00 pm PST.

Your cover letter and resume must address the minimum requirements and ideal candidate sections above.